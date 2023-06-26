Let Us Steal You For a Second to Check In With the Stars of The Bachelorette Now

Watch : The Bachelorette: Meet Charity Lawson's 25 Suitors

Once upon a time, a physical therapist from Miami accepted ABC's wild proposition: Would she like to spend six weeks weeding through a couple dozen potential husbands and commit to forever with one at the end?

Trista Sutter (née Rehn) had more or less tried out for the inaugural season of The Bachelor for the right reasons after seeing a commercial on TV. "I was like, 'Travel? Meet people? Let's do this!'" she recounted to E! News last year. "I thought it would be a fun experience so I applied online."

And having fallen hard for businessman Alex Michel, she was confident that given the chance to do the picking, she would leave with her perfect match.

Eleven months after her season debuted in January 2003, some 17 million viewers watched her wed her final rose recipient—sweet firefighter-slash-amateur poet Ryan Sutter—setting a 19-years-and-counting franchise gold standard that is still strived for today.