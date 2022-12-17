Gabby Windey Explains Why the "Door Is Open" to Dating Vinny Guadagnino Now

Gabby Windey may have actually found love on the dancefloor.
The Bachelor Nation fan favorite has stoked dating rumors with her playful online flirting with Dancing With the Stars co-star and Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino after Gabby was named DWTS runner-up last month.
For instance, after Gabby posted a photo of herself next to some white roses on Instagram Dec. 12, Vinny commented, "Did you like those flowers? I'll get you pink next time."
In another suggestive moment, Gabby called Vinny "my main man" on Instagram Nov. 14 after he said Gabby was his "baby mamma" in the comment section of one of her videos.
Now, in an exclusive interview with E! News, Gabby revealed that there might be more than just some innocent online teasing going on.
"You get to know the other celebrities on Dancing with the Stars," Gabby said. "So, we formed a friendship right away and I feel like our senses of humor are really similar. I was so tunnel vision during the competition. I was like, 'I'm here to win' and I didn't have room for anything else. So, we live in different states, but we are having fun. We'll see."
As luck would have it, Gabby is about to have the chance to spend more time with Vinny. The Bachelorette alum is hosting Dancing With the Stars Live 2023—which kicks off in National Harbor, Md. on Jan 6, 2023—and Vinny will be along on the road for select dates.
"I'm excited to see him again," Gabby said. "Maybe he can buy me a drink! I don't know, something."
When asked point blank if that means the dating door is open, Gabby joked, "Yeah. The dating door is open for anybody. Vinny is just the most vocal!"
While Gabby and Vinny didn't actually meet until their time on Dancing With the Stars, her Vinny fandom actually extends back years.
"I feel like grew up on Jersey Shore," Gabby revealed. "I moved to L.A. a couple summers ago and I saw Snooki at a bar and that was the first time that I actually fangirled. Jersey Shore has such a place in my heart."
Gabby even theorized that a potential relationship with Vinny could bring her closer to going from fangirl-to-friend with Snooki (a.k.a. Nicole Polizzi) herself.
"Vinny, come on," Gabby joked, "make my dreams come true!"
Gabby, who announced her split from ex-fiancé Erich Schwer last month, revealed that she's not feeling the urge to immediately jump head first into something serious again—with Vinny or otherwise.
"Ultimately, I am always open to a relationship, but I just really want it to be with the right person," she said. "I think that is going to take some time and patience. I'm excited to just be in the moment, see what happens and kind of gather more data on myself."
Tickets to Dancing With the Stars Live 2023 are on sale now.