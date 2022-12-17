Gabby Windey Explains Why the "Door Is Open" to Dating Vinny Guadagnino Now

Watch : Gabby Windey "Excited" to See Vinny Guadagnino on DWTS Tour

Gabby Windey may have actually found love on the dancefloor.

The Bachelor Nation fan favorite has stoked dating rumors with her playful online flirting with Dancing With the Stars co-star and Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino after Gabby was named DWTS runner-up last month.

For instance, after Gabby posted a photo of herself next to some white roses on Instagram Dec. 12, Vinny commented, "Did you like those flowers? I'll get you pink next time."

In another suggestive moment, Gabby called Vinny "my main man" on Instagram Nov. 14 after he said Gabby was his "baby mamma" in the comment section of one of her videos.

Now, in an exclusive interview with E! News, Gabby revealed that there might be more than just some innocent online teasing going on.

"You get to know the other celebrities on Dancing with the Stars," Gabby said. "So, we formed a friendship right away and I feel like our senses of humor are really similar. I was so tunnel vision during the competition. I was like, 'I'm here to win' and I didn't have room for anything else. So, we live in different states, but we are having fun. We'll see."