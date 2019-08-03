He said Stevens was unaware that he was sleeping with other people, and that they had never had a conversation about their relationship "saying this was this."

"She's rightfully hurt and I see that, I understand that. But the facts are the facts," he said. "There was conversation and clarity on my path."

Wyatt also denied rumors that he cheated on Brown with other women after they got engaged and stopped filming the regular episodes of The Bachelorette.

"Absolutely not...100 percent no," he said on Bachelor Happy Hour.

Stevens had said she and Wyatt had an awkward run-in at a music venue after not speaking to her since he left for The Bachelorette.

"We ran into each other at a bar," Wyatt said on Bachelor Happy Hour. "This was before she gave her story. She came up to me, we're surrounded by people, this is right when I got back from the show. One episode had played at this point, and people were videoing me standing there. I was trying to have a conversation with my friends and she walked right up to me and goes, 'You weren't going to call? You weren't going to say anything?' And I just told her I didn't feel like this was the time or place to have this conversation."

"People are like...why weren't you honest about the whole Haley situation?'" Wyatt continued. "In my head, I had more closure than Haley. I felt like we had a conversation on the phone once I landed in L.A. and we knew that I was stepping into a very unforeseen future and that anything could happen. We had talked about all the variables. If they wanted me to be The Bachelor or something, [Bachelor in] Paradise, falling in love, it was all discussed and understood."

He also said he did not consider reaching out to Stevens because "my relationship with Hannah was my number one priority."

"I am not angry at all [at Brown]," he said. "I think more than anything, I'm just really sad. I know she's sad and hurt, too. I know that she now has her closure and will move on and that's great."

Brown ended up reconciling with Wyatt's biggest competitor, the season 15 runner-up, Tyler Cameron.

"Tyler is an amazing guy, I don't fault her for saying what she did, or asking him," Wyatt said on Bachelor Happy Hour.

Brown and Cameron recently spent the night together at her home.

Wyatt said he and Brown have not spoken since the finale and that he would like to mend his relationship with Hannah and eventually become friends.

"I think she's an amazing woman," he said.