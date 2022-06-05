Bachelorette Alum Dale Moss Dating Designer Galey Alix 8 Months After Clare Crawley Split

Watch : Dale Moss Says He's "F--king Rocked" Over Clare Crawley Breakup

Life is looking extra rosy for Dale Moss and Galey Alix.

The Bachelorette star, 33, and home designer, 28, are officially dating, a source confirmed to E! News.

While the couple have kept their budding relationship on the down-low, Galey seemingly shared the first subtle video of the pair together on her Instagram Story on June 5.

In the clip, the designer can be seen sitting between someone's legs next to a fountain while taking in some live music at Hyde Park Village in Tampa, Fla. The other person is wearing mustard yellow and white sneakers, resembling the shoes Dale sported in a December 2021 Instagram post.

Galey also gave some insight into their casual weekend activities, writing, "A little soul cycle + farmers market. How Sundays should be."

In another post, Galey revealed that she had brunch at the restaurant On Swann, adding, "So in love with Tampa."

She also took a moment to impart a bit of relationship advice to her followers. Set to the tune of Ben Howard's 2011 hit "Gracious," Galey wrote on her Story, "How you love yourself is the roadmap for how someone else is to."