Bachelorette Alum Dale Moss Dating Designer Galey Alix 8 Months After Clare Crawley Split

Life is looking extra rosy for Dale Moss and Galey Alix.
The Bachelorette star, 33, and home designer, 28, are officially dating, a source confirmed to E! News.
While the couple have kept their budding relationship on the down-low, Galey seemingly shared the first subtle video of the pair together on her Instagram Story on June 5.
In the clip, the designer can be seen sitting between someone's legs next to a fountain while taking in some live music at Hyde Park Village in Tampa, Fla. The other person is wearing mustard yellow and white sneakers, resembling the shoes Dale sported in a December 2021 Instagram post.
Galey also gave some insight into their casual weekend activities, writing, "A little soul cycle + farmers market. How Sundays should be."
In another post, Galey revealed that she had brunch at the restaurant On Swann, adding, "So in love with Tampa."
She also took a moment to impart a bit of relationship advice to her followers. Set to the tune of Ben Howard's 2011 hit "Gracious," Galey wrote on her Story, "How you love yourself is the roadmap for how someone else is to."
Dale and Galey's relationship comes just five months after the Bachelor Nation alum was spotted out and about in New York City with Argentinian model Florencia Galarza in January. At the time, a source told E! News that the pair were just "hooking up," adding, "it's casual."
Prior to spending time with Florencia, Dale was in an on-again, off-again relationship for years with The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley. The pair first met during season 16 of the dating show in 2020 and shocked audiences when, after four episodes, they got engaged and exited the show together early.
In January 2021, two months after their engagement aired, Clare and Dale announced that they had broken up. However, the pair remained in close contact—spending holidays and birthdays together—and things appeared back on track when they revealed that their engagement was officially back on that July.
But it just wasn't meant to be. Two months later, the couple shared they had gone their separate ways once again in mid-September when, according to Dale, Clare visited him in New York City.
On the Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast in October, Clare—who sparked romance rumors with Blake Monar earlier this year—said she felt a "deep pain" after breaking up with Dale.
"How do you say goodbye to somebody you never wanted to walk away from?" She asked. "You're having to say goodbye to somebody you don't want to be saying goodbye to, you have to walk away from somebody you don't want to walk away from. It's hard, it's painful."
The Bachelorette herself swore that she'd "never do that again," adding, "If you want to walk away from me, I'll fight to the death to do what it takes to have a successful, thriving, great relationship."