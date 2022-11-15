Are JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Ready to Have Kids? She Says...

Watch : The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher Marries Jordan Rodgers

JoJo Fletcher's future with Jordan Rodgers is looking extra rosy.

The Bachelor Nation couple, who tied the knot in a romantic ceremony this past May, have talked about growing their family in the near future. But don't call it baby fever just yet, as JoJo exclusively told E! News that she's not putting pressure on herself to get pregnant. In fact, she said that she and Jordan are "fluid" about the topic of kids.

"It's gonna be one of those moments that happens when it happens," the former Bachelorette lead said. "There's days where we're like, 'We're good.' Then there are days where we're like, 'Oh my gosh, wouldn't it be great to have a little nugget running around—a mini me or mini you?'"

And while the couple is taking it day by day, JoJo shared a glimpse of when they hope to start their family.

"It's in the near future," she said about their timeline, "one to two years."