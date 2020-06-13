The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Celebrate Their Would-Be Wedding Day

Related : "Bachelorette's" Jordan Rodgers Re-Proposes to JoJo Fletcher

Less than a year after Jordan Rodgers re-proposed to JoJo Fletcher, The Bachelorette favorites celebrated their would-be wedding day with a bittersweet post to Instagram.

"Happy 'What would have been Wedding Day' to us!," Fletcher wrote. "As you guys know, we have spent the last 11 months planning the wedding of our dreams but given the circumstances of 2020, we had to make the difficult decision to postpone our special day. Even though I don't get to marry you todayyyyy @jrodgers11, I know it will be all more worth the wait. ⁣2021, we really can't wait for you."

The lovely selfie of the duo, which highlighted the bride-to-be's beautiful engagement ring, immediately received an outpouring of love from friends and other members of Bachelor Nation.

"Awwwwww!!!! I'm sure it's really hard to know today would've been the day," wrote former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky. "But I love your positivity and that big smile!"

"Sorry you had to postpone but can't wait for you two to wed!!" wrote another former Bachelorette, Desiree Hartsock, who married her show love Chris Siegfried in 2015.

Country singer Carly Peace even popped in to let Fletcher know she thinks she's "the prettiest gal."