Hannah Brown Says "Emotional Trauma" Led to Post-Bachelor Hookup With Peter Weber

Watch : Hannah Brown Talks Peter Weber Relationship & New Book

Allow Hannah Brown to explain.

Bachelor Nation is still reeling from the news that Peter Weber not only offered to quit his season of The Bachelor to be with Hannah, but that the pair also hooked up as the ABC dating series continued to play out.

However, there's more to the story, Hannah explained during E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Nov. 23,

"Peter is a great guy, he's super sweet," the Bachelorette alum began. "But I think for me, I was in a very tumultuous time in my personal life, just emotionally."

In her new book, God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments, Hannah tries to unpack that time in her life to make sense of it.

"I think while there's been this gray line of us, I think when you read the book, you kind of understand what I was going through, and maybe why I made some of the decisions I did," she said during the exclusive conversation.