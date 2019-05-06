Love happens in mysterious ways when you're in Bachelor Nation.

When Kaitlyn Bristowe first became part of the ABC franchise, she immediately caught the attention of viewers with her wicked sense of humor and fun personality when she was a contestant on Chris Soules' season.

She made such a great impression that she was chosen to be The Bachelorette in 2015. While she may not have received the perfect ending with Shawn Booth, the Off the Vine podcast host has been experiencing a new romance with The Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick.

"Jason is the most stable human being I've ever met in my life. He is an absolute rock for me. I've never met anyone like that," Kaitlyn gushed to E! News exclusively when celebrating her new Dew scrunchies collection. "I don't even know how to put it into worlds of the kind of person he is. He's just the kind of person that your dad would hope you would marry."

She continued, "He's everything. He's hilarious. He's so driven. He's smart. He's well-spoken. He loves his family. He's romantic. Like, he's everything."