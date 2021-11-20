Shawn Booth Questions Authenticity of Kaitlyn Bristowe Engagement After Feeling Pressure to Propose

Watch : Kaitlyn Bristowe Breaks Her Silence on Shawn Booth Split

Was it really ever "true love" for The Bachelorette couple Shawn Booth and ex Kaitlyn Bristowe? Or a Disney fairy tale?

On a Nov. 18 episode of the health-and-fitness podcast Austin AF, Shawn reflected on their past relationship, which began on season 11 of the ABC dating show in 2015. He also revealed the steps the former pair took to initially keep both their engagement and their 2018 breakup secret, which involved using Little Mermaid–inspired aliases.

Shawn, 34, said on the podcast that while filming The Bachelorette, he and Kaitlyn "got put through the ringer." "Any little thing to mess with me, mess with her, [the show] did," he said. "So I think that definitely grew our relationship, because they were trying to pull us apart the entire time. Because they needed a show. It's a business."

ABC and the show's production companies have not commented on Shawn's remarks or the series' practices.