The Bachelorette's Jillian Harris Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Oct. 1, 2018 10:34 AM

Congratulations are in order for Jillian Harris and her family!

The Bachelorette star and Justin Pasutto welcomed their second child over the weekend.

"Welcome sweet Annie," Jillian shared with her fans and followers on social media. "Justin and I had the best date night ever ... a little golf, a little party in the delivery room, a little push, and a new little one to love!"

Justin also shared a photo of his newborn with the caption, "Hello. I'm Annie." The couple also shares a son named Leo. 

As soon as the news was posted, several members of Bachelor Nation couldn't help but share their well wishes with the family.

"Congratulations mama!!!! So happy for you and your growing family," Trista Sutter shared in the comments section. Ashley Rosenbaum added, "Congrats! Lots of love to you and your family."

Jade Roper concluded, "Congrats, Jillian and family! She's beautiful!"

Fans first met Jillian when she appeared on The Bachelor in early 2009 with Jason Mesnick before becoming The Bachelorette later in the year.

She would go on to appear on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and Love It or List It: Vancouver. She also has remained in touch with fans thanks to her personal blog and website.

Back in May, Jillian announced through YouTube that she was having a baby girl. The TV host explained that her cousin would be opening up the gender reveal envelope then turning the pool lights blue or pink.

"My heart could EXPLODE!!!! Up next.... a baby GIRL!!!! @justinpasutto are you ready for this!!??" Jillian previously shared on Instagram. It's time to find out!

Congrats again you two!

