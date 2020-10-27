Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Engaged: All the Details on Her Diamond Ring

Related : Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are Engaged!

No Doubt about it: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged!

The 51-year-old singer and the 44-year-old country music star, who started dating in 2015, announced the happy news on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

"Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020...And the rest of my life," Shelton wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the bride-to-be flashing her ring and giving him a smooch. "I love you. I heard a YES!"

Added Stefani, "@blakeshelton yes please!"

Shelton's rep confirmed to E! News that the "God's Country" artist recently popped the question in Oklahoma. However, the rest of the proposal details have yet to be revealed. As for Stefani's ring, it appears to be a diamond sparkler. And while the cut and carats haven't been confirmed, at first glance, it looks like the ring size is bananas (B-A-N-A-N-A-S).

"Looks like a HUGE round brilliant," Olivia Landau, CEO and Founder of The Clear Cut, tells E! News. "The diamond takes up her entire finger, so I am guessing anywhere from 5-7ct+. Well into the hundreds of thousands of dollars."

Shannon Delany-Ron, director of communications at JamesAllen.com, estimates something in a similar size range. "Gwen's ring looks to be white gold or platinum," she says, "with a center stone approximately 6-8 carats."