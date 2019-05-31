Congratulations are in order for two beloved Syfy actors.

The Magicians star Stella Maeve is engaged to Deadly Class actor Benjamin Wadsworth.

"May 10th, this happened," Stella shared on Instagram when flashing her new piece of bling. "My love, life, wife!"

As soon as the news was revealed, family, friends and followers couldn't help but congratulate the couple on their happy news. At the same time, one user couldn't help but address the fact that Benjamin is only 19 years old.

Don't worry, the actor has something to say about that. "Yeah but my dog, you don't know me," Benjamin wrote in the comments section. "You don't know my relationship. I'm loving a great life. Now I get to live it forever with my beautiful fiancée."