BREAKING!

Surprise! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Get Married in Las Vegas

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., May. 1, 2019 10:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

How's this for the shotgun wedding of a lifetime?!

Less than two hours after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards concluded, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner headed to a Las Vegas wedding chapel to tie the knot. Yes, that's right. E! News can confirm the Jonas Brothers member and Game of Thrones star are officially husband and wife after obtaining a marriage license on Wednesday, May 1. 

Fans first caught wind of the longtime couple's nuptials when Diplo began posting footage from the impromptu ceremony. In several moments posted to the DJ's Instagram Stories, 23-year-old can be seen walking down the aisle in a white bridal ensemble and veil. It appeared as if an Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the ceremony as country music duo Dan + Shay performed their hit song "Speechless." 

After exchanging vows, the newly minted husband and wife swapped ring pops instead of wedding bands—naturally. 

Photos

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas: Romance Rewind

Earlier in the evening, Joe reunited with brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas for an epic performance of their latest single "Sucker." Sophie was joined by now sisters-in-law Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas in the front row of the MGM Grand Arena in Sin City. 

The couple announced their engagement in Oct. 2017 after more than a year together. 

"I'm still like, Holy s--t! I'm engaged," Sophie admitted to Marie Claire last year. "There's this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that'll ever happen to you. But I've always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there's a sense that this is the greatest thing I'll do in my life. It's lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I'd find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There's a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there's a drive that comes with your career."

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Hockey Game

JD Images/Shutterstock

There's a strong chance Joe and Sophie might hold a more official, extravagant wedding celebration in the near future, especially since the bride's BFF and bridesmaid Maisie Williams didn't appear to attend tonight's gathering. 

"We're going to have a flag rugby game at the wedding, and a flag football game," Joe recently shared on The Late Late Show, referencing a ceremony that's rumored to take place in France over the summer. "So if all the groomsmen show up with black eyes and broken arms, I'll be very proud."

At least this time around, what happens in Vegas certainly doesn't stay there. Congratulations to the happy couple!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Sophie Turner , Joe Jonas , Weddings , Las Vegas , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Taylor Swift, Brendon Urie, 2019 Billboard Music Awards Show

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Secret Celebrity Weddings

Cardi B, Offset, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Couples, Arrivals

2019 Billboard Music Awards: Red Carpet Couples

Cardi B, Offset, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Couples, Arrivals

Cardi B and Offset Steal the Show With Intense PDA On 2019 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

Katelyn Jae, Kane Brown, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Couples, Arrivals

See All of the Red Carpet Couples at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Jessie J, Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum Shares NSFW Nude Photo After Losing to Jessie J in Jenga

David Eason, Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans Says She's "Considering Divorcing" David Eason After He Allegedly Killed Her Dog

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.