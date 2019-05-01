How's this for the shotgun wedding of a lifetime?!

Less than two hours after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards concluded, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner headed to a Las Vegas wedding chapel to tie the knot. Yes, that's right. E! News can confirm the Jonas Brothers member and Game of Thrones star are officially husband and wife after obtaining a marriage license on Wednesday, May 1.

Fans first caught wind of the longtime couple's nuptials when Diplo began posting footage from the impromptu ceremony. In several moments posted to the DJ's Instagram Stories, 23-year-old can be seen walking down the aisle in a white bridal ensemble and veil. It appeared as if an Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the ceremony as country music duo Dan + Shay performed their hit song "Speechless."

After exchanging vows, the newly minted husband and wife swapped ring pops instead of wedding bands—naturally.