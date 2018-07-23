James Hinchcliffe is getting hitched!

The 31-year-old Dancing with the Stars runner-up is engaged to his 29-year-old high school sweetheart, Becky Dalton. The IndyCar driver broke the news on Monday.

The Ontario native posted a photo of the adorable duo on Instagram, writing, "Wait, what?! I thought they said 'til DEBT do us part'! #BeckyGetsHinched."

Hinchcliffe competed in season 23 and danced alongside pro Sharna Burgess. After performing a mix of the Viennese Waltz and Foxtrot in the finale, Team Stop and Go came in second to gymnast Laurie Hernandez and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

During week seven of the show, the race car driver was hailed "the best male dancer we have ever had on this show" by none other than judge Julianne Hough.