Debby Ryan Secretly Marries Twenty One Pilots' Josh Dun

Debby Ryan is married!

Amid much speculation from fans, the Disney alum has confirmed that she tied the knot with Twenty One Pilots star Josh Dun. The former Jessie actress confirmed the marriage news in Vogue, released on Thursday, revealing that they planned their New Year's Eve ceremony, set in Austin, in just 28 days.

The couple started in on plans for their wedding one year after getting engaged. As fans will remember, Ryan shared the exciting engagement news in Dec. 2018.

"We began to flirt with the idea of having a destination party celebrating the new decade, then decided in December to get married [in Austin] on New Year's Eve, and just keep dancing until after the ball dropped," Ryan shares with the outlet.

While the couple kept things private, speculation started flying when fans spotted Dun's ring in his band's "Level of Concern" video. But the stars held off on officially announcing the nuptials.