Hilary Duff Is Engaged to Matthew Koma: See Her Ring

by Corinne Heller | Thu., May. 9, 2019 7:44 AM

Instagram / Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff is getting married again!

The 31-year-old Younger star and singer revealed on Thursday that she and longtime partner Matthew Koma, with whom she shares 6-month-old daughter Banks, had gotten engaged.

"He asked me to be his wife♥️," she wrote on Instagram, alongside two photos of the two, with her showcasing a large diamond engagement ring.

Duff did not give details about the proposal but she did geo-tag the post New York City.

This will mark the second marriage for Duff, who in 2016 finalized a divorce from hockey player Mike Comrie after six years of marriage. The two share a 7-year-old son, Luca.

Duff and Koma, a 31-year-old musician, had dated for a few months before calling it quits in March 2017. She went on to briefly date Ely Sandvik before getting back together with Koma later that year.

Photos

Hilary Duff's Pregnancy Style

"Timing is such a big deal...third time's a charm!" Duff said on The Talk that December.

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, Engagement, Ring

Instagram / Hilary Duff

Congrats to the happy couple on their engagement!

