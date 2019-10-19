Jennifer Lawrence is married!

The 28-year-old Oscar winner has tied the knot with her 34-year-old beau Cooke Maroney, People confirms. The two exchanged their vows and said their "I Do's" in front of loved ones, including an array of famous friends like Adele, Kris Jenner, Ashley Olsen, Nicole Richie, Cameron Diaz and Joel Madden to name a few.

The pair's romantic Rhode Island wedding comes nearly eight months after Lawrence's rep confirmed her engagement to Maroney, who works as a director at Gladstone 64, one of the Gladstone Galleries. In early February, Lawrence sparked engagement speculation when she was spotted wearing a diamond sparkler on her ring finger.

It's been almost a year since Lawrence's relationship with Maroney was revealed to the world. The couple was first spotted enjoying dates around New York City in early June 2018. That summer, the couple was photographed around the world, including trips to Paris and Rome.