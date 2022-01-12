Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged

Watch : Megan Fox Straddles Machine Gun Kelly at His Concert

Machine Gun Kelly swore he'd never fall in love—but then Megan Fox showed up and now he can't get enough of it.

In fact, the rocker is so in love that he decided to propose to the Jennifer's Body actress.

MGK popped the question on Jan. 11, Megan revealed on Instagram the following day.

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree," she wrote along with a video of the romantic proposal. "We asked for magic... We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

The Transformers star continued, "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes."