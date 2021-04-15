Colton UnderwoodJax & BrittanyPrince PhilipKardashiansTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters
Breaking

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Officially Break Up

One month after split speculation first spread, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez confirmed they've called off their engagement.

By Elyse Dupre Apr 15, 2021 12:53 PM
It's officially over for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

The singer and the New York Yankees alum confirmed they've called off their engagement in a statement to Today.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the two said. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."

Lopez, who shares twins Emme and Max Muniz with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez, who shares daughters Natasha and Ella Rodriguez with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, added they "wish the best for each other and one another's children."

"Out of respect for them," they continued, "the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

The news comes one month after split speculation first spread. But at the time, J.Lo and A-Rod slammed the rumors.

"All reports are inaccurate," the duo, who got engaged in 2019, stated at the time, "We are working through some things."

E! News has reached out to Lopez's and Rodriguez's teams for comment.

This story is developing.

