Jennifer Lopez Is Engaged to Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged! A-Rod popped the question on Saturday night and, according to his Instagram, "she said yes."

Both J.Lo and A-Rod posted photos of the former New York Yankee holding her hand, which bore a massive diamond sparkler on it. Plus, her nails were appropriately painted white.It looked as if there was a bonfire going in the background. How romantic!

The couple is currently on a romantic getaway in Bakers Bay where their days are filled with white sand beaches, palm trees and warm weather. A-Rod perhaps hinted at his engagement on Saturday in one of his Instagram Story moments. He shared an excerpt from a poem called "Soulmate" that was most definitely in honor of his now-fiancée.

"A soulmate isn't someone who completes you. No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself," the poem says. "A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, and so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be."

J.Lo's longtime manager Benny Medina told E! News, "Jennifer and Alex are engaged!" and confirmed the news.

E! News predicted the former baseball player would pop the question months ago.