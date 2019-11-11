Lamar Odom Is Engaged to Girlfriend Sabrina Parr

Lamar Odom is ready to be off-the-market, y'all!

The 40-year-old professional athlete and reality TV star shared the excited news that he's engaged to his girlfriend, Sabrina Parr. "Introducing my new fiancé," he captioned his sweet Instagram post on Monday night, alongside a photo of his boo showing off her massive diamond ring. "Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!"

It didn't take long for Sabrina to take to her social media page to announce the special news. "I SAID YES!!!!!," she enthusiastically wrote, and proudly displayed her oval-shaped sparkler in several photos and a short video.

The two have yet to share any other updates or details about their engagement, but fingers crossed, they don't keep fans in the dark too long.