Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss Split and Call Off Engagement

It's over between Vanderpump Rules stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss.
The longtime couple has ended their engagement, six months after he proposed and following recent split rumors.
"After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement," James, 29, and Raquel, 27, said in a joint statement on their separate Instagram pages on Sunday, Dec. 5. "We love each other very much, but we aren't in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love."
James and Raquel included in their posts a selfie of the two in a studio. The Vanderpump Rules cast filmed the season nine reunion show last week and following recent online split rumors, People, citing a source, reported that the two ended their engagement during the taping. The magazine said Raquel returned her ring on camera and was later seen not wearing it. Reps had no immediate comment when reached by E! News.
James and Raquel, a beauty pageant queen, met on New Year's Eve 2015 while he was DJing. He asked her to marry him this past May with a Coachella festival-themed proposal, which later aired on Vanderpump Rules.
"James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of 'RACHELLA' Friday night...," Raquel wrote on Instagram at the time. "And I said YES! I'm over the Coachella moon."
James wrote on his own page, "THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, said yes."
In October, the two talked about their engagement on E!'s Daily Pop. Raquel said she and James were thinking about a summer 2023 wedding.
He revealed that Vanderpump Rules' main star Lisa Vanderpump, his boss and mentor, helped him rehearse his proposal. Other cast members were also in on the secret, although did not know when the engagement would happen.
"It wasn't my night, but I couldn't stop crying," Ariana Madix told E! News in October. "I was like, 'This is the best night of my life.' Before I even knew a proposal was happening, I was loving it."
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)