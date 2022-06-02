Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo Break Up More Than a Year After Engagement

Watch : Bella Thorne's Hot Romance History

It seems there has been a shake-up in Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo's relationship.

Shortly after a People report surfaced that the Shake It Up alum and her fiancé have ended their one-year engagement, Benjamin seemingly confirmed the news with a statement of his own. In an Instagram post on June 2, the Italian singer reflected on meeting "the most beautiful human being" three years ago and shared that it's been a "humbling experience to grow with her on my side."

"Only God know how many hearts I've broken and how many people I've hurt selfishly following my ego, of all the things I could and should do better, and of that I take full responsibility, for all my sins and mistakes - but I know now it was all part of a bigger plan that guided to where I am today," he wrote. "I am now ready for a new chapter of my life and have complete faith in what is meant to be, I choose the path of truth above all."

Explaining that to "fall in love is the most beautiful gift we can experience in life," Benjamin continued, "Relationships are born and die, just like people, it's the natural cycle of life and I fully accept it."

He added, "It was meant to be and it was beautiful. I only wish the best for this persona and I will always be there for her."