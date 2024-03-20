Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Her "Divorce Rings" Nearly 2 Years After Sebastian Bear-McClard Breakup

Watch : Emily Ratajkowski Says She Would "LOVE TO" Date a Woman

Emily Ratajkowski is looking bejeweled.

Nearly two years after her breakup with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, the model has found an unconventional way to keep wearing her engagement ring, a massive double-diamond "toi et moi" sparkler that she received from the film producer in 2018.

On March 19, Emily shared that she's turned the original ring into two separate pieces of jewelry. Posting photos of herself lounging in a bed with her gold bands—one adorning a princess-cut diamond and the other containing a pear-shaped jewel—Emily wrote on Instagram, "divorce rings."

The 32-year-old also tagged her engagement ring's jeweler Alison Lou, who helped create the new pieces. "We made the original two stone engagement ring that set the trend," Alison wrote on her own Instagram page. "Here we go again @emrata Divorce Rings."

Since splitting from Sebastian in 2022, Emily—who shares 3-year-old son Sylvester Apollo with her ex—has been candid about her thoughts on life as a divorcée.