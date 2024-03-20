Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Her "Divorce Rings" Nearly 2 Years After Sebastian Bear-McClard Breakup

Emily Ratajkowski shared the unique way she continues to wear her engagement ring from ex Sebastian Bear-McClard after their divorce.

By Sabba Rahbar Mar 20, 2024 1:17 AMTags
JewelryCelebritiesInstagramEmily Ratajkowski
Watch: Emily Ratajkowski Says She Would "LOVE TO" Date a Woman

Emily Ratajkowski is looking bejeweled.

Nearly two years after her breakup with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, the model has found an unconventional way to keep wearing her engagement ring, a massive double-diamond "toi et moi" sparkler that she received from the film producer in 2018.

On March 19, Emily shared that she's turned the original ring into two separate pieces of jewelry. Posting photos of herself lounging in a bed with her gold bands—one adorning a princess-cut diamond and the other containing a pear-shaped jewel—Emily wrote on Instagram, "divorce rings."

The 32-year-old also tagged her engagement ring's jeweler Alison Lou, who helped create the new pieces. "We made the original two stone engagement ring that set the trend," Alison wrote on her own Instagram page. "Here we go again @emrata Divorce Rings."

Since splitting from Sebastian in 2022, Emily—who shares 3-year-old son Sylvester Apollo with her ex—has been candid about her thoughts on life as a divorcée.

photos
Emily Ratajkowski’s Riskiest Looks Through the Years

"As someone who got married at 26, has been separated for a little over a year [at] 32, I have to tell you, I don't think there's anything better," she said in a Sep. 6 TikTok. "Being in your 20s is the trenches."

Instagram/Emily Ratajkowski

Trending Stories

1

Kris Jenner’s Sister Karen Houghton Dead at 65

2

Willy Wonka-Inspired Organizer Says His “Life Is Ruined” After Event

3

Whoopi Goldberg Reveals the Weight Loss Drug She Used to Slim Down

And the Gone Girl alum—who has been linked to Eric AndrePete Davidson and Harry Styles since her divorce—loves the idea of being single in your 30s.

"There is nothing better than being in your 30s, still being hot, maybe having a little bit of your own money," Emily continued, "figuring out what you want to do with your life and having tried that married fantasy and realizing that it's maybe not all it's cracked up to be."

To see more unique celebrity engagement rings, keep reading.

Instagram
Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly asked the actress to marry him in January 2022 with with a ring from Stephen Webster. "The design features two interlocking Thorn bands, each side holding one of the two perfectly shaped pear-shape gems," the designer said on Instagram. "Created in 18ct white Gold, pavé set with colourless natural Diamonds. The Diamond is a D colour antique cut and the Emerald an extraordinary completely untreated Colombian gem." While the musician and the Jennifer's Body star sparked split rumors the following year, they've since been showing PDA again.

Instagram
Courtney Stodden

In May 2021, Courtney, who uses they/them pronouns, flashed their massive diamond engagement ring from Chris Sheng on Instagram, writing, "I said yes ...OH and the ring made me gag it's so beautiful #engaged #stopasianhate #diamondsareagirlsbestfriend." The couple split in 2023.

Instagram
Raquel Leviss

The Vanderpump Rules star showed off her massive diamond engagement ring after James Kennedy popped the big question. They broke up in 2021. Raquel made headlines over her cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval, who had been in a long-term relationship with Ariana Madix.

Instagram
Bella Thorne

Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo proposed to the former Disney star in 2021 after two years of dating. The pair confirmed the news on Instagram and even teased the idea of two weddings in America and in Italy. However, they split in 2022.

Instagram
Jenni "JWoww" Farley

Despite a previous breakup, it seems like the Jersey Shore star and her boo Zack Clayton Carpinello are ready for forever. JWoww shared the engagement news with a 2021 Instagram post captioned, "On 2.27 I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building."

Instagram
Ariana Grande

In 2020, the pop star showed off her massive diamond ring from now-husband, Dalton Gomez. The news of the couple's engagement came less than a year after they confirmed their romance. The couple split in 2023.

Instagram
Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton proposed to the "Hollaback Girl" singer in Oklahoma in 2020 after nearly five years of dating. They tied the knot in the summer of 2021.

Instagram
Kelly Dodd

The Real Housewives of Orange County star received an epic proposal from Fox News reporter Rick Leventhal. "Kelly's glamorous ring features an estimated 10-12 carat pear shaped diamond surrounded by a halo of diamonds in a white gold or platinum diamond accented setting," Kathryn Money, VP of Strategy & Merchandising for Brilliant Earth, told E! News. Dodd and Leventhal are now married.
 

Instagram
Lamar Odom

The former NBA player proposed to Sabrina Parr with a special ring in 2019. "Sabrina's eye-catching new engagement ring features a pear-shaped cluster with a halo atop round and baguette side stones," jewelry and style expert Lauren McCawley shared with E! News. However, the duo broke up in 2020.

Instagram / Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland

Bachelor Nation's Wells Adams proposed to the Modern Family actress in July 2019 and posted a video on Instagram showing the adorable moment. They tied the knot in a star-studded wedding in the summer of 2022.

Javi Marroquin / Instagram
Javi Marroquin

The Teen Mom 2 star announced his engagement to girlfriend Lauren Comeau in June 2019.

Instagram/Korie Robertson
Sadie Robertson

The Duck Dynasty star got engaged to boyfriend Christian Huff in June 2019 during a romantic proposal, complete with candles and champagne. They tied the knot later that year.

Instagram
Lauren Bushnell

The Bachelor alum and country music star Chris Lane got engaged in June 2019, about seven months after taking their relationship public. They are now married.

Instagram
Raven Gates

In a Bachelor Nation success story, Gates and Adam Gottschalk got engaged in May 2019. The pair posted these adorable photos to document the sweet moment, and tied the knot in 2021.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson

E! News confirmed in May 2019 the Hollywood actress and Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost got engaged after two years together. They said "I do" in a private 2020 ceremony.

Instagram
Melissa Benoist

The Supergirl star and her co-star Chris Wood revealed their engagement in February 2019 with this adorable photo. They exchanged vows later that year.

Instagram / Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff

Matthew Koma proposed to the Lizzie McGuire alum in New York City in May 2019. Hilary posted this photo debuting her engagement ring. They said "I do" in December of that year.

Instagram
Sophie Turner

This stunning ring is suited perfectly for the Game of Thrones star and her husband Joe Jonas. They announced their engagement in 2017 and then tied the knot twice: first in Las Vegas in May 2019 and then again in France in June of that year. The couple split in 2023.

Instagram
Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas' engagement ring for the actress is absolutely stunning. Priyanka posted this photo in August 2018 following her engagement saying "Taken.. With all my heart and soul." They wed later that year.

Elizabeth Pantaleo/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lawrence

The actress looked stunning showing off her simple yet stylish ring from art dealer Cooke Maroney during Paris Fashion Week. They tied the knot in 2019.

Instagram
Stella Maeve

The Magicians star announced her engagement to actor Benjamin Wadsworth with this adorable picture in 2019. The two met at Comic-Con. 

Instagram
Jennifer Lopez

Wow! Alex Rodriguez did a great job picking out a stunning ring for the actress and singer and proposed to her on vacation in 2019. However, they called off their engagement in 2021, and she is now married to Ben Affleck.

Instagram
Katherine Schwarzenegger

You can spot this ring from miles away! Lovebirds Chris Pratt and his now wife posted this sweet photo on Instagram in 2019. "My sweet love," she wrote. "Wouldn't want to live this life with anyone but you."

Instagram
Katy Perry

We would expect nothing less for the "California Gurls" singer. Orlando Bloom proposed to his girlfriend with this unique ring just after Valentine's Day in 2019. 

Instagram
Karlie Kloss

The model showed off her huge diamond ring on her Instagram Story following her engagement to longtime boyfriend Josh Kushner. The ring is estimated to cost between $200,000 and $500,000. The two tied the knot months after getting engaged in 2018.

Instagram / Josh Dun
Debby Ryan

The former Disney Channel star's beau Josh Dun proposed to her with this massive diamond engagement ring in New Zealand on Dec. 23, 2018. They marked the beginning of 2020 with a New Year's Eve wedding.

Katharine McPhee/Instagram
Katharine McPhee

Three weeks after David Foster got down on one knee on an Italian mountaintop in 2018, the Smash actress shared a photo of her new bling on Instagram. The star lost her father soon after the engagement and wrote in the bittersweet post, "My love wisely said to me the other day that 'death is the only thing that is 100 percent inevitable and the thing we are least prepared for.' So today we're celebrating life and not forgetting love." Foster and McPhee became husband and wife in 2019. 

Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski

The model posted a selfie with her diamond sparkler and gold engagement band in July 2018. The model married Sebastian Bear-McClard in a secret NYC courthouse ceremony in February of that year. However, they broke up in 2022. 

Instagram
Becky Dalton

Dancing with the Stars alum James Hinchcliffe got down on one knee for his Total Frat Movie sweetheart on July 23, 2018. The My Babysitter's a Vampire star posted a pic of the bling on Instagram joking, "Just got served a life sentence #BeckyGetsHinched."

Instagram
Meghan Trainor

On the "No Excuses" singer's 24th birthday, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara proposed with a round diamond set on a diamond band that the two had previously picked out together. Trainor posted a video of the surreal proposal on Instagram writing, "He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I'm still in shock. I've never been this happy!" They tied the knot in 2018.

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Engagement Rings
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kris Jenner’s Sister Karen Houghton Dead at 65

2

Willy Wonka-Inspired Organizer Says His “Life Is Ruined” After Event

3

Whoopi Goldberg Reveals the Weight Loss Drug She Used to Slim Down

4

Garrison Brown’s Sister Madison Details His Mental Health Struggles

5

Emily Ratajkowski Reveals The Way She Repurposed Her Engagement Ring