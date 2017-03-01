Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split recently after a whirlwind romance that took them all over the world and included what may be one of the most bizarre paparazzi moments of all time.
The two first sparked romance rumors in January 2016, when they were spotted together not one but two 2016 Golden Globes after-parties. They appeared to be inseparable over the next few months, even attending an 2017 Oscars after-party one day before E! News learned the two had separated.
Check out a timeline of Perry and Bloom's 10-month romance.
Jan. 10, 2016—The Night That Started the Rumors: Perry and Bloom hang out at the Weinstein Company and Netflix's 2016 Golden Globes after-parties. They even danced together to Justin Timberlake's "Rock You Body."
"They didn't enter the party at the same time," a source told E! News. "Orlando was over at Harvey [Weinstein]'s table and as soon as Katy walked in she went straight over. They were pretty much together the entire party. No PDA. Lots of smiles and laughing."
Jan. 12, 2016: Two days later, Perry and Bloom met up at the Stella McCartney Autumn 2016 Presentation.
Jan. 21, 2016: The two attend a The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey play in L.A. and take a selfie with actors backstage.
Feb. 4, 2016: Bloom brings Perry to his manager's birthday party at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood. Other celeb guests include Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman.
Feb. 6, 2017—Family Outing: The couple and Bloom and ex Miranda Kerr's son Flynn attend Robert Downey Jr. son Exton's birthday party in Malibu.
Feb. 12, 2017: Bloom and Perry attend an Adele concert in Los Angeles (and so does her ex, John Mayer).
Feb. 13, 2017: Bloom and Perry attend a pre-2016 Grammys party together in Los Angeles and later leave together.
Over the next couple of weeks, Perry and Bloom vacationed in Hawaii, where they went hiking, and New York City.
March 2016—the "B" Word: A source tells E! News Perry and Bloom are an "official couple."
"Katy likes how down to earth Orlando is," the source says. "They seem to be getting serious. She calls him her boyfriend."
March 2, 2016: Perry performs at the Hillary Victory Fund: I'm With Her concert, in support of Democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, at Radio City Music Hall and brings Bloom.
How Does Miranda Kerr Feel About All This? Bloom's ex-wife is "happy" for the actor, adding that their son is who she cares about and "he seems very happy every time he comes back from Orlando."
March 12, 2016: Perry and Bloom fly to Los Angeles together after spending a few days in England, where his family lives.
March 20, 2016—Major PDA: Bloom and Perry are photographed packing on some PDA at the San Ysidro Ranch in her hometown of Santa Barbara. An onlooker tells E! News they were spotted walking "hand in hand down the road" before enjoying cocktails while sitting out on a grassy knoll and that at one point, he appeared to climb on top of her for a steamy makeout session.
March 21, 2016: Bloom and Perry are spotted packing on the PDA again, this time on the beach in Malibu.
March 28, 2016—Disneyland Date: Bloom and Perry enjoy a date at the Happiest Place on Earth.
"Orlando and Katy were very hands-on with each other during their trip to Disney," a source tells E! News. "They were like little kids. It seemed like they were married the way they were acting with each other. They were holding hands and Orlando sneaked a kiss on one ride. They looked happy and in love."
The insider adds, "Katy loves Disney. She has been there countless of times."
The singer had gone on a date with Mayer in Disneyland in 2015.
April 10, 2016: Bloom and Perry vacation in Aspen, during which they attend stylist Jamie Schneider's wedding. Fellow guests include Cameron Diaz, Kate Hudson, Rachel Zoe, Ashley Benson, Jessica Alba and Melanie Griffiths.
April 13, 2016: Perry and Bloom attend the launch of Napster co-founder Sean Parker's Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, held at his Los Angeles home. They walk the red carpet separately but sit together inside the event.
April 15, 2016—Coachella: Perry and Bloom attend the Coachella music festival together.
"They came in about 20 minutes in to The Kills set," an eyewitness tells E! News. "They were hugging and with a group of other people. Orlando was behind her and swaying with her to the music. They also were vaping together. They were kissing and very much a couple."
May 2, 2016—Met Gala: The couple attends the annual bash and while they don't pose for photos together on the red carpet, they both wear Tamagotchis. They later attended an after-party.
May 6, 2016—Selena Gomez Rumors: Pictures of Selena Gomez and Bloom looking cozy in Las Vegas surface. Perry takes to Twitter and appears to dismiss the resulting rumors, making reference to a "dumb conspiracy." Gomez retweets her.
"Katy has spoken to Orlando since all these pictures surfaced. They speak every day," a source tells E! News. "They are still together and have no issues with each other. They communicate well about everything. Orlando explained everything to Katy, and Katy didn't look too much into the matter anyway."
Mid-May 2016: Perry and Bloom head to France for the 2016 Cannes Film Festival and show PDA during their trip.
May 20, 2016—Instagram Official: Perry makes her relationship with Bloom Instagram official with a humorous photo from Cannes.
June 10, 2016—Oh Hi, Miranda Kerr: Perry and Kerr bump into each other backstage at the Moschino Resort 2017 Los Angeles runway show.
"Miranda came backstage and she went straight to the makeup chairs where Katy was hanging out and she greeted Katy with a hug," an eyewitness tells E! News. "They took selfies together and chatted like best friends for at least 10 minutes before Katy left."
July 2, 2016—Oh Hi, John Mayer: While dining with Bloom at the Sunset Tower Hotel's Tower Bar, Perry bumps into her ex. She and Mayer chatted together and Bloom did not seem to mind, E! News learns.
July 20, 2016: Kerr announces she has gotten engaged to Evan Spiegel. A source tells E! News Bloom is happy for her and had spoken to and congratulated her.
July 28, 2016: Bloom watches Perry perform and speak at the Democratic National Convention and proudly records her with his phone. He had also helped her write her speech.
Aug. 3, 2016—Those Nude Pics: Photos surface of Bloom naked on a paddleboard, with Perry seated in a swimsuit in front of him, taken during their Italian beach vacation.
Aug. 17, 2016—Marriage? A source tells E! News that Perry and Bloom "are in love and happier than ever" and that he would like to get engaged to her before the end of the year.
Sept. 15, 2016: Bloom makes his Instagram public and yep, it includes pics of Perry.
Sept. 22, 2016—Another Disney Date: Bloom and Perry head to China and vacation at Disneyland Shanghai.
Oct. 28, 2016—Donald and Hillary: Bloom and Perry attend Hudson's Halloween party and dress up like Donald Trump and Clinton.
Oct. 29, 2016: Bloom and Perry attend her '50s Sock Hop-themed 32nd birthday party and dress up for the occasion.
Nov. 24, 2016—Breakup Rumors: Amid split rumors, Perry and Bloom spend Thanksgiving together.
Dec. 17, 2016: Perry and Bloom attend Shannon Woodward's birthday party and sing karaoke.
Dec. 19, 2016—Children's Hospital Visit: Perry and Bloom dress up like Santa and Mrs. Claus and spread holiday cheer at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
Dec. 25, 2016—Christmas: Bloom joins Perry and her family for Christmas in Jacksonville, Wyoming.
Dec. 31, 2016—New Year's Eve: Perry and Bloom ring in the new year together in Tokyo.
Jan. 14, 2017: Perry throws Bloom a surprise 40th birthday party.
And...the two debut matching blond hairstyles.
Jan. 26, 2017: Bloom and Perry attend Vanity Fair's 2017 Oscars after-party.
Jan. 27, 2017: Bloom and Perry's reps announce, "Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time."