Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Kyle Richards Influenced Me To Buy These 53 Products

We included these products chosen by Kyle Richards because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If I could have a glam squad to do my hair and makeup every day, I would, but it's just not in the budget— yet. For now, I'm doing the best I can, taking beauty tips and product picks from experts. The number one person on my list is Kyle Richards. We've seen her do her own hair and makeup so many times on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, so I trust her completely.
Throughout the years, Kyle has shared so many product recommendations that I just had to try for myself. My favorite thing about Kyle's picks is that she's consistent. She's been wearing the same lip gloss since her first season on Bravo. We always see her carry that monogrammed Lily and Bean tote bag on every single cast trip. Her product loyalty has influenced me to shop so many times.
Here are my 53 favorite products Kyle inspired me to buy. Yes, I really did buy all of this. And, no, I don't regret a thing.
Kyle Richards' Beauty Products
- Kyle's Most Affordable Pick: NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss (
$6$4)
- Kyle's Most Popular Pick: Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment ($30)
- Kyle's Recommendation I Use Most Often: Slip Silk Skinnie Scrunchies ($39)
Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks- 24 Pairs
"Here are eye masks that you guys know I love. Look how cute they are in pink. The color is extra cute. This is a really cute gift too," Kyle shared in her Galentine's Day shopping guide.
These eye gels have 14,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and they come in gold, blue, and pink. Kyle's former co-star Lisa Rinna uses them along with Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron recommended them too.
NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Eye Pencil, Eyeshadow & Eyeliner Pencil
"This is another nice highlighter. It's a pencil and I can touch it up all day. It doesn't take up a lot of space in my bag. It's easy breezy. It's a very popular one now," Kyle shared.
Technically, Kyle's pick is an eye makeup pencil, but it definitely works as a highlighter. It has 51,800+ 5-star reviews.
Laura Geller New York the Best of the Best Baked Palette- Includes Bronzer, Blush, Highlighter and Eyeshadows
"I was using this Laura Geller palette. You're supposed to be able to do everything all in one. So I did that and I was like, 'I like this.' Now, I am obsessed with this palette and I literally got so many texts from my friends being like, 'Can you send me that palette?' It's that good. If you think I'm glowing, it's because of this palette. It has everything," Kyle shared.
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer for Face with SPF 30 + Hyaluronic Acid
"I've talked about this before. I use this literally every single day. The color I'm wearing is Desert. I have a variety of colors. It depends on if I have a tan. I always wear just tinted sunblock, unless I have an event or something and I wear foundation," Kyle said in her Mexico shopping guide.
Kyle previously recommended this tinted sunscreen. It has also been recommended by Rachel Zegler and Love Island's Arielle Vandenberg. Amazon has 19 shades. This popular pick has 19,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 247.3K+ Sephora Loves.
theBalm Hot Mama!
"This is my old tried and true. I will stock up on these because I get scared [they will sell out]. These are so amazing. It has a built-in highlighter. It's the color that looks best on me. It's a peachy coral. It's so pretty. I just haven't found anything better, so why change?"
Kyle shared this her "can't live without" product list, Mexico packing guide, and roundup of self-care products.
Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish
"I have an addiction to lip gloss. I love it so much. These are my favorites for well over a decade. I started wearing these 14 years ago. I like every single color. They work for everybody. I love them so much," Kyle shared in her Mexico packing guide.
Kyle previously recommended this and so did Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers, Remi Bader, and Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson. Amazon has 50+ shades to choose from. Kyle's pick has 8,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, 4,600+ 5-star Ulta reviews, and 486.3K+ Sephora Loves.
UNITE Hair 7SECONDS Detangler Leave-In Conditioner
"I like to spray this in my hair and put on my sun hat. This is a great detangler. I like the size for traveling," Kyle shared in her Mexico travel guide.
Kyle previously recommended this detangler and so did Dancing With the Stars alum Witney Carson. It has 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen
"I initially just covered my face [with sunblock] for vanity purposes, not wanting to age. I had a scare years ago where they thought I had melanoma, but there was a mistake in the lab... Now, it's for all reasons, to protect from skin cancer and anti-aging. I cannot live without this product. Everybody I know uses this and loves this. You can put your makeup on top of it. I like the one with a little bit of a tint to it. This is the best product. Such a great product. I cannot say enough about that," Kyle said in her Mexico packing guide.
This sunscreen has 13,400+ 5-Star Amazon reviews. It's a celebrity favorite with recommendations from your favorite stars. Recently, Kourtney Kardashian, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Witney Carson, Danielle Olivera, and Julianne Hough recommended this.
Wet Brush Shine Enhancer Paddle Hair Brush
"I love love the Wet Brush products. So so so so good," Kyle Richards said in her Amazon guide.
This top-rated brush comes in many colors and has 12,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Slip Silk Skinnie Scrunchies (6 Scrunchies)
"These are the best, best, best hair bands. I like this because they're silk and they're not bad for your hair. I'm very neurotic about my hair. You want to use something like this. I use these in my hair and they're great," Kyle said.
Amazon has these in six colors. These have 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 93.9K+ Sephora Loves.
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
"I learned about this from a makeup artist. It's Tatcha. It's a dewy mist that you do after your makeup. Actually, Kathy [Hilton] loves this too. I'm very into that dewy, glowy look. This is a great product. I definitely recommend this."
Kyle's pick has 220.7K+ Sephora Loves.
YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap- 2 Pack
"These are great, especially if I have a mask on my hair," Kyle shared along with other self-care essentials.
These hair towel wraps come in sets of two, with 18 color combinations to choose from. They have 43,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
"I highlighted my hair and it got really damaged. People started telling me to use Olaplex. I had never heard of that because I never had damaged hair, to be honest. This is everybody's best kept secret. It's amazing. I use it all the time. This is such an incredible product for repairing damaged hair. It's an incredible product," Kyle explained.
This product has 96,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews, 542.4K+ Sephora Loves, and 2,600+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Baking and Setting Powder
"When I would get my makeup done by professionals, they would always do 'baking,' where they would tap the powder and leave it on my face as they did other things. And then it always worked out well when they brushed it off. My eye makeup popped more and it sealed my under eyes. I really like this powder a lot. This is the only baking powder I use. It works and I love it, so I stick with it. It's a great product. The shade I use is Banana Bread," Kyle said.
This powder comes in several shades and it has 658.6K+ Sephora Loves.
NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss, Non-Sticky Lip Gloss
"This is another product that I love and it's inexpensive, NYX. This a great lip if I want a shinier look. These are great glosses. I put them over my lipsticks," Kyle shared along with other "can't live without" beauty products.
This lip gloss has 76,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 4,600+ 5-star Ulta reviews. It comes in 32 shades.
Benefit 24-HR Brow Setter Setting Gel Clear
"I like to fill in my eyebrows a bit. As I get older, I feel like I need to fill in my eyebrows. And then I set the color with this Benefit Brow Setter. I just brush my brows up. It's great and it really keeps your eyebrows in place without getting chalky. This doesn't do that. This is such a great product. I love this product. I've had it for years," Kyle explained.
Kyle's pick has 154.7K+ Sephora Loves.
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask
"Hydrating your skin during this time of year is the best, best thing you can do. It comes with a little spatula. This heavy moisturizing mask is always amazing. I love to use this time of year at night. This is a great moisturizing mask. I highly recommend it. It feels great," Kyle shared in her roundup of winter must-haves.
This overnight hydration treatment has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 129.6K+ Sephora Loves.
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara
"I've used this mascara for I don't even know how many years, forever and a day. I don't like to wear lashes. If you want to look like you have lashes on, this is my go-to. It's amazing. Everyone I turn onto it ends up using it and never ends up going back [to their previous mascara]. I love the thick brush. The brush is key. I can reapply this product and keep reapplying to build it up. Makeup artists that I work with end up using this too. This is my favorite mascara," Kyle raved.
This mascara has 54,200+ five-star Amazon reviews and 2,400+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Mascara
"I've tried expensive mascaras. They are never as good. I'm telling you, they're just not. Everyone who uses this, always agrees with me. Try this one. It doesn't clump," Kyle Richards shared in her list of "can't live without" beauty products.
This has 73,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder
"Here's a product that everybody in the cast uses, the Charlotte Tilbury powder. The girls on the show and my friends in real life use this. It's the best. I love having this. It's a great product. You don't have a cast of powder in photos when you use this. I just lightly put this on over everything," Kyle said.
Kyle's pick has 709.9K+ Sephora Loves. It has also been recommended by Olivia Culpo, Sydney Sweeney, and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause.
Tarte Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer
Kyle Richards said, "I don't think I know anybody who doesn't use this concealer. It is Tarte Shape Tape. Everybody I know uses this product. I don't know what I'd do without it. It's an emergency if I don't have it. I would never not have it now. It's literally in every bag and drawer. It comes in a mini size too. I also use it as a primer before putting on eyeshadow in addition to using it as concealer under my eyes. I also use it to shade my nose, even though I got it done."
"This product is the best best best, you guys. It's great under the eyes and on top of the eyes. It just blends so great. It's so hydrating. My under eyes never look dried out. It stays all day. It's an emergency if I run out of this."
Shay Mitchell uses this in her 58-step beauty routine. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs, The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss, and Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson all use Tarte concealer.
Dermora 24K Gold Eye Masks
Kyle said, "The eye patches that you guys see me wear all the time, I'm actually out of them right now because I use them too much. I don't know who invented these things, but they're a go-to. I'll drive in my car and just wear them. I'll fly on a plane with them. I don't care."
"These are great if you don't sleep enough or if you're traveling or if you had a long night. These are the first thing I use after I wash my face in the morning. Those are amazing if you wake up with lines or puffiness under your eyes." Kyle's pick has 24,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kyle Richards' Fashion Finds
- Kyle's Most Affordable Pick: Hanes Women's Crewneck Sweatshirt ($13)
- Kyle's Most Popular Pick: Amazon Essentials Women's Slim-Fit Tank, Pack of 2 ($14)
- Kyle's Recommendation I Use Most Often: SA106 Womens Boyfriend Style XXL Oversize Horned Rim Sunglasses ($14)
Mangopop Crew Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
"This bodysuit is a staple. This goes with everything: jeans, leather pants, ski suit. A bodysuit is key. It's very flattering and it holds everything in," Kyle said in her Aspen shopping guide.
Kyle's bodysuit comes in 24 colors with sizes ranging from XS to XXL. It has 5,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Essentials Women's Slim-Fit Tank, Pack of 2
Kyle said, "Obviously, these are staples that we need to have all the time. I buy these over and over again for my daughters. I wear these with everything. Every. Single. Thing."
These two-packs come in different colors and have 42,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Swomog Womens Silk Satin Pajamas
Kyle Richards said, "Here's a fun pick that Sophia did for her birthday party, a pajama party. If you have your friends over, you can wear these pajamas. Or have a party by yourself. They're super cute. This is another good, little present for yourself, a friend, or a daughter."
Kyle's pajamas come in 100+ colors with sizes ranging from XS to 3X. These sets have 15,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pavilia Premium Womens Plush Soft Robe
"This cozy robe is great for a night in or for a present for yourself. Or a present for somebody else. It's really cute and cozy. It's not too thick. I love this soft baby pink. It comes in a lot of colors," Kyle said in her Galentine's Day shopping guide.
Kyle's robe comes in 14 colors and has 6,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Alpine Swiss Womens Leather Dressy Gloves Faux Fur Trim Cuff Thermal Lining
"These are gloves I would wear just walking around shopping. They're super cute. These fit me like a glove. Sorry about that joke. I just never have gloves that fit me because I have small hands. Really cute. I love these. They look chic," Kyle said in her Aspen packing guide.
You can also get these gloves in red. They come in 4 sizes and they have 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hanes Women's Crewneck Sweatshirt
"This is a cozy sweatshirt. Just a basic. It's shorter. I like that because I like to tuck the bottom of my sweatshirt into my jeans. I like this color blue. I have so many sweatshirts. My favorite things to wear are sweatshirts and sweaters. I cannot have enough of these at my house. It's Hanes, classic Hanes," Kyle shared.
This sweatshirt comes in 10 colors and it has 40,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses
"These black sunglasses are so cute. This is a beautiful shape. This is a really great shape. These are Le Specs. These have been around forever. These are great glasses," Kyle shared in her vacation essentials guide.
Kyle's pick is available in several colorways.
Lmeison Purse Organizer Insert
"This goes inside of your bag and then you can put all of your things in there in separate sections. You can use this for a tote and it has little compartments for makeup, a pen, a wallet, money, and a side pocket for bigger things. If you use this, you're not damaging the inside of your bag. I stay more organized and I don't ruin the inside of the bag," Kyle shared.
This organizer is available in three different sizes and multiple colors. They have 4,200+ five-star reviews from happy Amazon shoppers.
SA106 Womens Boyfriend Style XXL Oversize Horned Rim Thick Plastic Sunglasses
"Oversized sunglasses, we all need them. These are great oversized sunglasses. They have UV protection. These are super cute. What I love about these is that they're very light. I had surgery on my nose, so I can't wear anything heavy on my nose. Even though these are oversized, they're very light," Kyle shared.
You can also score these in 12 other colors. These shades have 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JW PEI Gabbi Bag
"My daughter Alexia [Umansky] bought this bag first. I ended up stealing it from her because I love it so much. It's the cutest bag. Can you see the pleating on there? It's so cute. I love this bag. It's very much a trend right now. And I love this color. We can still wear white after Labor Day," Kyle said.
Alexia and Kyle aren't the only people who have been spotted with this purse. Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Emily Ratajkowski have the same bag. Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kandi Burruss, Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, and The Bachelor alums Rachael Kirkconnell and Ashley Iaconetti recommended this bag. It's available many colors.
The Drop Women's Avalon Small Tote Bag
"I love this bag so much. I love the color. This is such a great bag. I love the way it closes up. It just goes on your wrist. You won't lose this. I love the color, very fall," Kyle said.
I have this bag in several colors. It has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has also been recommended by Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent and Scheana Shay along with Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kandi Burruss.
Amazon Essentials Women's Relaxed-Fit Mock-Neck Short Puffer
Kyle said, "It is so beautiful. It's such a great jacket. Such a great gift. All of my daughters will love this." If you love velvet, this puffer also comes in black velvet. There are so many other colors to choose from too."
I have this jacket in pink and black, but there are tons of colors to choose from. Sizes range from XS to 4X.
BDSX Large Puffer Tote Bag
"This is a large puffer tote. I love this. So cute! Look at all the colors this comes in. This is a great gift," Kyle shared in her roundup of winter essentials.
Jiasuqi Cross Open Toe Fuzzy Fluffy House Slippers
Kyle shared, "One of my favorite things to give my daughters and close friends during the holidays are slippers because when you come home at the end of the day, you want to get something cozy on. These are so great. These are so comfortable. How cute are these? They are so so so so soft."
You can get these slippers in many colors. Shoppers gave this style 5,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kyle Richards' Home Finds
- Kyle's Recommendation I Use Most Often: Zulay Powerful Milk Frother (
$17$9)
Zulay Powerful Milk Frother
Kyle shared,"Get this if you want to be your own barista. You can just put your oat milk in and this froths up your milk— oat milk, almond milk, regular milk, cream. You can travel with it. You can use it for protein shakes."
This frother comes in 31 colors and it has 59,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
96NORTH Luxury Vanilla Soy Candles- Large 3 Wick Jar Candle
"This candle I love from 96North. I have so many candles in my house. Whenever people come to my house, they're always like 'your house always smells so pretty.' I always have candles burning. It creates a nice ambiance and it smells really good. I buy extra of these because I like to bring a candle as a hostess gift when I go to someone's home," Kyle said.
The Comfy Original- Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket, Seen on Shark Tank
"This was on Shark Tank. It's a blanket, but it looks like a jacket. It's called a Comfy. It's a big blanket, but it has sleeves, a hoodie, and a pouch for your remote control. It's crazy comfortable," Kyle said.
Amazon has this in 22 colors and it has 82,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. QVC has 3 colorways.
Smirly Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set
"This is so cute. If you guys know me, I always have a cheese board out. Always, always, always. This is great when I entertain and when I cook for my family," Kyle shared in her outdoor entertaining guide.
Kyle's pick has 16,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nest New York Luxury Scented Votive Candle Set
"I like to make a bath a little bit of a ritual, which I think is important. I think it's important to take that time to wind down. Light some candles. These are my favorite candles. You'll see Nest candles all over my house. This comes in a set of six. People are always telling me my house smells so great, which is great especially since I have six dogs," Kyle shared along with her other self-care must-haves.
Kyle Richards' Wellness/Fitness Finds
- Kyle's Most Affordable Pick: Gym People Women's Longline Sports Bra ($23)
- Kyle's Most Popular Pick: Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer ($28)
- Kyle's Recommendation I Use Most Often: The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants With Pockets ($25)
Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer
"This Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer, I have it on right now. I love putting this on because it gets rid of any water weight and I do work out every single day. I'm always trying hard to look my best and this makes me feel better about my waist and it makes me very aware of my posture, which I love. I just try to keep this on, especially if I have a bathing suit day coming up, it makes me feel better in my bathing suit," Kyle said.
Kyle isn't the only one who's a fan of this waist trimmer. It has 149,300+ 5-star reviews on Amazon and comes in several colors.
Bala Bangles- Set of 2
"The weights for your wrist and ankles are great for your home or travel." Kyle's pick from her fitness must-haves comes in 1-pound and 2-pound weights with several color options. These have 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
They have also been recommended by The Bachelor's JoJo Fletcher, Tayshia Adams, Rachael Kirkconnell, Caelynn Miller-Keyes along with Summer House star Paige DeSorbo.
CRZ Yoga Seamless Workout Tank Top
"This is a cute, red tank top. Very, very, very cute. I usually like a bright color," Kyle shared in her roundup of fitness must-haves.
This top comes in 31 colors and has 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants With Pockets
"This is a classic black legging. I feel like the black leggings are just the most flattering and the most forgiving," Kyle shared in her roundup of fitness must-haves.
Kyle's leggings come in 41 colors with sizes ranging from XS to 3X. Shoppers gave this style 47,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
HeyNuts Longline Zeal Bras
"These sports bras are more like tank top sports bras. This is what I always wear. These are great. They really hold everything in. I run a lot, so I like to have it tight on the chest, but comfortable at the same time," Kyle said.
Kyle's pick comes in many colors and has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nektek Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat
"This looks like a pillow that you'd travel with, but it's a neck massager. This is great, this is fun. It heats and it works really well. I'm shocked, to be honest. It feels really good," Kyle shared.
This neck massager has 40,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Gym People Women's Longline Sports Bra
"Here is a white sports bra. It comes in so many other colors. It's really soft. It's padded inside, so it will not be see-through. You won't have any issues like that. It's stretchy, yet it holds you in. These are really soft and very flattering," Kyle said.
This bra has 27,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kyle Richards' Travel Finds
- Kyle's Most Affordable Pick: Etekcity Luggage Scale ($12)
- Kyle's Most Popular Pick: Lily and Bean The Lily Canvas Weekend Jumbo Bag ($220)
- Kyle's Recommendation I Use Most Often: Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag with Adjustable Strap (
$24$14)
Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag with Adjustable Strap
"I wear these in the airport so I have my ID and everything ready to go without going through all my stuff," Kyle shared in her travel guide.
This bag comes in 36 colors and it has 12,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Twelve South AirFly Pro Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter/ Receiver for up to 2 AirPods /Wireless Headphones
"You can connect your AirPods to here. You plug that in and then boom. I don't want to use the bad earbuds they give you on the plane. Just use the ones you like and connect to this," Kyle shared.
It has 8,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Etekcity Luggage Scale
"I just got this luggage scale because every time we get to the airport, usually one one of us (or two or three of us) has a suitcase that is too heavy. I'm not gonna deal with that anymore, so I got this. The scale is good. It will save you a hassle at the airport and it will also save you from having to pay an extra fee," Kyle said.
This luggage scale has 5,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 8 colors.
Lily and Bean The Lily Canvas Weekend Jumbo Bag
Fans know that Kyle's monogrammed Lily and Bean tote bag is a staple for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast trips. We've seen it a lot throughout the years. Kyle even brought one for everyone in the cast when they went to Las Vegas during Season 13.
If you love the look and prefer a smaller size, opt for the medium or the mini.
If you want to do more Kyle-inspired shopping, you'll love these helpful travel picks.