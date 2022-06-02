Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh Summer Mailer Will Have You Keeping Up With the Season's Must-Haves

We included these products chosen by Kourtney Kardashian and Poosh because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Poosh is Kourtney's website. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We love taking shopping recommendations from Kourtney Kardashian. The wellness expert's website Poosh has so many great insights, product picks, and life advice. On June 1, 2022, the site collaborated with Gwyneth Paltrow's goop to create a This Smells Like My Pooshy Candle, which we caught a sneak peek at during The Kardashians episode that aired the same night.
If you're gearing up for summer with some shopping, let Kourtney and the Poosh team's Summer Mailer serve as your shopping guide. You've seen your favorite celebs posting photos and videos when they received their Poosh mailers. Now, you can shop some of the best products from this season's picks. If you're looking for summer beauty, fashion, wellness, and snacks, Kourtney has you covered. She even included one pick inspired by her iconic clash with Kim Kardashian over the Candyland-themed party they threw for North West and Penelope Disick's birthday.
Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh Summer Mailer Picks
SmartSweets Candy With Low Sugar & Calorie
"Here are some snacks. These are three grams of sugar per bag. I'm sure you remember on our show when Kim and I got in a fight and wanted the organic candy at the kids' birthday party, and Kim was like 'Organic candy? Show me some, I bet it tastes nasty.' Nope."
Kourtney said the sweet fish candy is her "fave" and this one has 5,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
That's it Fruit Bars Snack Gift Box- 20 Pack
"All that's in these is just fruit, which is why they're so genius. There are no other ingredients. These are essentials to just to carry around all the time."
These fruit bars have 3,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They've also been recommended by Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga.
SOL by Jergens Deeper by the Drop Self Tanning Drops for Face and Body
"This is amazing. Mix in drops with daily moisturizer."
These drops have 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
SOL by Jergens Medium Water Mousse, Water-based Self Tanner with Coconut Water, Tanning Water, Dye-free Sunless Tanning Foam, 5 Ounce, Tanning Active Derived from Natural Sugars
"I love that it's made with natural sugars and coconut oil."
This tanning mousse has 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Caraa Market Tote Market Tote
"It has so many uses. The fact that it's made of plastic water bottles is huge and so cool. All of these little compartments are perfect for a picnic, the farmer's market, or going to the grocery store. There's also a cooler compartment that keeps everything cold."
These roomy bags are spill-proof and there are three colors to choose from.
Lone River Ranch Water Variety Pack
"It's 80 calories and it smells so good."
This hard seltzer variety pack has the Original flavor, Rio Red Grapefruit, Spicy, and Prickly Pear.
Levi's 90's 501 Jeans
"It's the 149-year anniversary [of these jeans]. We love anything 90s."
These jeans come in five washes.
EltaMD UV Restore Broad-Spectrum SPF 40- Tinted
"My favorite sunscreen is EltaMD. I love tinted one, it's actually my favorite. If I don't have time to put makeup on, I just put this on. It's very important to sunscreen your hands too."
Pangaia 365 Hoodie & 365 Track Pants
"I feel like everyone needs a new summer sweatsuit in a summer color. These are Pangaia. What I love about this hoodie is it's treated with natural peppermint oil to keep fresh, saving, water, energy, and time. This is a friend of mine's brand. She's so into our planet and the environment."
Kourtney recommends the Orchid Purple and Jade Green shades for summer, but there are 18 colors to choose from.
Slip Silk Black Glam Band- Pure 22 Momme Mulberry Silk Multipurpose Makeup Headband
"Slip has been in all of our mailers. The Glam Band, I use mine all the time for washing my face and for doing face treatments. I love that it has velcro and it's so easy to just slip around."
The headband has 7.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Sacheu Facial Roller Stainless Steel
"We have the Stainless Sacheu Face Roller. I love keeping this in my fridge."
Sacheu Slick Skin Essential Lipids Serum
The Poosh team recommends using the roller with the Slick Skin Serum.
Sacheu We Occlusive Overnight Moisturizer
The Poosh team recommends using the roller with the We Occlusive Overnight Moisturizer at night
Evolvetogether Natural Deodorant
"I love a clean deodorant. You always need to switch it up and try new ones."
There are three scents to choose from.
Evolvetogether Hydrating Hand Cream
"For a day at the beach or a picnic, you need a deodorant and a hand cream."
There are two scents to choose from.
Gathre Midi Mat
"You can wipe this down and it's durable for a picnic."
Use this as a beach towel, picnic blanket, craft mat, or even tablecloth. There are many sizes and colors to choose from.
