Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Says She's Used This Beauty Product Since She Was 5 Years Old

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is all about loyalty, especially when it comes to her skincare routine. Although she enjoys trying and creating new products, there's one item she's had in her routine since she was just five years old.
Lala shared that must-have product along with some of her other must-haves for makeup, hair care, and fashion during an Amazon Live session. She included two picks inspired by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icons Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards. And, of course, she shared some beauty essentials from her own brand Give Them Lala Beauty, with shades she named in honor of Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney.
If you want to know more about Lala's "can't live out" must-haves, the Bravo star keeps it affordable with her Amazon picks, insisting, "Contrary to what everyone thinks, I love to ball on a budget."
1. Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil- 98,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
2. Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patches- 69,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
3. Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Moisturizing Skin Therapy Oil for Face- 25,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
4. EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen- 24,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
5. Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream- 21,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
6. Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum- 21,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
7. Mario Badescu Drying Lotion- 21,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
8. b.tan tanned AF Ultra Dark Self Tanner- 13,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
9. Newgo Cooling Eye Mask- 13,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
10. Batiste Dry Shampoo- 12,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lala Kent's Hair Product Picks
Batiste Dry Shampoo, Tropical Fragrance, Refresh Hair and Absorb Oil Between Washes, Waterless Shampoo for Added Hair Texture and Body
"Let's talk about what I can't live without, dry shampoo. I die for this. It gives me hot girl summer hair. I bought it in bulk. If you don't throw this in your cart, you're losing today. I have to have this at all times."
This dry shampoo has 12,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Batiste Touch Of Gloss, Hair Shine Spray For Dry, Frizz
"I use this after I wash my hair because sometimes my hair looks just like straw because it's damaged. Being blonde is not easy. This gives it sheen for a healthier look."
Batiste Heat Protectant For Hair & Leave In Conditioner Hair Mask, Smooth Formula
"If you're someone like me who bleaches her hair, it damages it. I want to get it healthy again. This is saving my life until I feel like it's healthy enough to re-bleach it. I do this between two and three times a week. I would say once a week you could probably do it, but sometimes, I get bored."
Wekin Large Hair Claw Clips, 8 Pack
"I order these by the boat load because my mother walks off with them and then I never see them again. Look at how chic the colors are, you guys. They're so cute. Stassi turned me onto clips."
Lala Kent's Fashion Picks
Safrisior Women’s 2 Piece Casual
"I'll wear these as PJs, but I'll also wear them to the grocery store and everywhere else I go. Look at how cute this is. It's perfect for spring. It's perfect for summer. I can wear it with heels or sneakers. If I can wear it with heels and sneakers, i'm buying it."
This set comes in 16 colors and it's an E! Shopping Editor favorite.
Merokeety Women’s Summer Ribbed Pajama Set
"This is another cute pajama set. I'm obsessed with this shade of green. It's a ribbed crop top with matching shorts. How cute are these? I can go out and about with a little jacket or flannel over it."
This set comes in 11 colors.
Lala Kent's Skincare Picks
Lovonee Facial Steamer
"If you guys don't have your own personal facial steamer, you need to get it. It is the best purchase you will ever do in your life. I love this. It's so sleek. I've bought other facial steamers that are big and bulky. I use my facial steamer when my face is clean at night. Then, I do a toner and an oil or a moisturizer. This is a game-changer. Make sure you smack that face with some toner after you use a steamer."
Pure Daily Care Luma 4 in 1 Skin Therapy Wand- Lift & Firm Tighten Skin Wrinkles
"If you're familiar with red light treatments, blue light treatments, green light treatments that you can do in a doctor's facility, it's so expensive. I kid you not, it's hundreds upon hundreds to lay in a bed and just have them put a mask on you that has red light. I don't want to spend if I can do it at home. I can lay in my bed and give myself red light, green light, and blue light treatments as I watch Real Housewives. It's the best. It has different modes and intensities, and it's a massager."
This device has 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil
"I never not have Bio-Oil in my cabinet. Bio-Oil is amazing for scars or if you have hyperpigmentation, it fades that. I put it all over my body when I was pregnant. Stretch marks are inevitable, but this really does help all of that. I also put this all over my face. I have very sensitive skin and it's the GOAT."
This oil has 98,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has also been recommended by Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams, Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith, and E! shopping editors.
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Moisturizing Skin Therapy Oil for Face with Vitamin E, Rosehip Fragrance, 1 Ounce
"I love Palmer's. This brand is amazing. They have this Vitamin E oil. This helps heal a blemish I picked at, so I'm not stuck with some brutal scar. It's tiny, so I can travel with this."
This product has 25,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vaseline Petroleum Jelly
"This is the game-changer, Vaseline. If you're a mama, you can use it for your baby. That's the best, when you can share. When I was five years old, my mom let me know about this thing called crow's feet, so I started putting this on my brow bone and I take it super far down. My mom has great-looking eyes and my grandma put this all over her face and she looked so good. Vaseline, game changer. You can also put it on your babies for diaper rash."
It has 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics- Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patches (Set of 36)
"If you guys don't have these, these are a game-changer. These are a staple. I keep these on hand. They actually work. Plus, if you cover it up, you can't pick at it."
These pimple patches have 69,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. These are an internet-famous beauty find and they've also been recommended by The Bachelor alum Catherine Giudici Lowe.
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
"This is another game-changer. This is the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion. Just stick a qtip in there and dab it directly onto your pimple. I like to switch off between this and the pimple patches. I love this stuff. It's the best."
Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn recommended this product too. This product has 21,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 for Sensitive or Acne-Prone Skin, Oil-free, Dermatologist-Recommended Mineral-Based Zinc Oxide Formula
"I learned about this stuff from Dr. Diamond. It's fantastic. I'm huge with sunscreen. I always put it on my face. This stuff is bomb and it sits perfectly under makeup. A doctor in Beverly Hills is selling me something I can get on Amazon. If you don't put this in your bag, you're messing up."
This sunscreen has 24,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it has been recommended by other celebs including Khloe Kardashian, Emma Stone, Hailey Bieber, and Sydney Sweeney.
Hero Cosmetics Rescue Balm +Red Correct Post-Blemish Recovery Cream
"This is a color-correcting green cream. Green counteracts red. This is great for a red pimple or just those little patches of red. I like to put it on under my makeup."
Getsocio Green Tea Mask Stick
"This is a green tea mask stick. We have to detox our face, so naturally I had to get this. This is easy because it's a stick. This is going to revive your skin. It's like a little caffeine trip for your skin."
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, Promotes Appearance of Longer, Thicker Eyelashes, Cruelty Free
"I'm gonna be honest, my eyelashes suck. It makes my lashes longer without making me look like I got punched in the face. I won't name the lash serum that does that. It's really hard to cover up, even with makeup. With this, I love the fact that it works and how I get to avoid looking like I got into a fight."
This lash serum has 21,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask- 24 Pairs
"You guys all know I'm obsessed with eye patches. I love them. They're de-puffing me and I feel chic because Kyle Richards always has them on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She's rich and fabulous. If she wears eye patches, I'm gonna wear eye patches. Leave them on for 15 or 20 minutes. I love these. I wish you could see my cabinet, I have a plethora of eye patches. I'm loving Grace & Stella."
These eye patches come in three colors and they have 5,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Newgo Cooling Eye Mask
"I keep this in the freezer or the fridge. I'm not sure if it's because the weather's changing or my life has changed a lot, my eyes are showing it. I'm just getting puffy. I'm not looking that alive without some help. I ordered this. It's a game-changer, you guys. You can use it hot, but I've only used it cold. The cold helps you de-puff. I think you should have one of these in your fridge at all times. It's good for acne and relaxation."
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards recommended this cooling mask too. It has 13,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
"I love this brand. It smells amazing. This little one is perfect to take on tour. It's super easy to pack and it's thick. I love a thick lotion for my body."
This lotion has 21,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lala Kent's Self-Tanning Picks
b.tan tanned AF Ultra Dark Self Tanner - 100% Natural, Fast, 1 Hour Sunless Tanner Mousse
"I'm terrified of the sun because I want my skin to look nice and pretty. My mom taught me that. I love this. It's a foam. Because it's dark, you get to see where you put it as you apply."
This tanner has 13,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's an E! Shopping Editor favorite.
b.tan Tanning Mitt
"Apply [self-tanner] with a mitt. Put the mitt on, put some of that on, and then massage it in."
This tanning mitt has 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Give Them Lala Beauty Picks
Give Them Lala Beauty We're Famous Lip Kit- Lipstick and Lip Liner
"I would take this with me to a deserted island."
Give Them Lala Beauty Bubba Lip Kit- Lipstick and Lip Liner
"This is Bubba, after my BFF and fellow single soldier [Katie Maloney]. This is a lip duo that is a must-have. It's an everyday lip. I love this liner."
Give Them Lala Beauty The Beach Lip Kit- Lipstick and Lip Liner
"This is a must-have lip. This one's called The Beach. It makes me so happy."
Give Them Lala Beauty Virgo Lip Kit- Lipstick and Lip Liner
"Beyonce's a Virgo and so is Mother Teresa, just saying."
Give Them Lala Beauty She's Expensive High Shine Tinted Lip Gloss
"This is a cute pink. It's rich, honey. I love this one."
Give Them Lala Beauty Pop Off High Shine Tinted Lip Gloss
"This is Pop Off. By the way, that's Lisa Vanderpump's favorite. It's totally Vanderpump Pink. So cute."
Give Them Lala Beauty French Vanilla High Shine Tinted Lip Gloss
"French Vanilla is also a great one. It's deeper and darker, I would say more for fall, but you can wear it any time."
Give Them Lala Beauty Wild One Cushion Cream Matte Lipstick
"Wild One is a great Cushion Cream for spring and summer."
