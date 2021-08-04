Hannah Ann Sluss Shares Her Must-Have Amazon Beauty Products

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss is just like the rest of us who rely on Amazon for our must-have items. She has shared her kitchen essentials, must-pack travel items, and, recently she revealed her favorite beauty products in an Amazon Live session. The model remarked, "I think shopping for skincare and makeup is truly so amazing because not only is it convenient, but you also get to see the reviews, explaining, "You're able to read up on everything so you're never going to be disappointed."

In this beauty haul she shared her must-have Amazon beauty products to take care of your face, hair, lips, and more.