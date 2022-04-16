Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Kyle Richards Shares Affordable Spring Fashion Picks

We included these products chosen by Kyle Richards because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kyle is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Are you looking to refresh your spring wardrobe? Let Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards help you out. The Bravo star recently shared affordable Amazon style picks for men and women during a recent live session, with styles inspired by Lisa Rinna, her husband Mauricio Umansky, and her daughter Alexia Umansky.
Kyle told Amazon shoppers, "I'm going to share some of my favorite picks to keep you looking cute this spring." If you're looking for styles that are fashionable, affordable, and functional, Kyle found some amazing clothes, shoes, and accessories from Amazon.
Kyle Richard' Amazon Spring Style Picks
Gihuo Women's Athletic Full Zip Lightweight Workout Jacket with Thumb Holes
"This is one of my favorite colors. I love this color because it looks great on everybody."
This zip-up comes in 12 colors and it has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fengbay 2 Pack High Waist Yoga Pants
"I paired that top with black pants from this set, which is a pack of two. It also comes with a grey. You will never see me in workout pants without these side pockets for my phone and my AirPods."
These leggings 2-packs come in different color combinations and they have 25,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
ASICS Women's Gel-Venture 7 Running Shoes
"These are my favorite shoes. They're the only shoes that look good on my feet. I've been wearing them for years and years and years. This color looks really cute with my green top. These are very comfortable and very cute."
These sneakers come in 23 colors and they have 28,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Gym People Women’s Longline Sports Bra
"Here is a white sports bra. It comes in so many other colors. It's really soft. It's padded inside, so it will not be see-through. You won't have any issues like that. It's stretchy, yet it holds you in. These are really soft and very flattering."
This bra has 12,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Anthem Athletics Hyperflex 7' Men's Cross-Training Workout Gym Shorts
"These are great for working out. They're really stretchy. My husband wears these when he works out. They're great for the guys or for yourself. These have pockets here on the side."
These shorts have 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nike Mens Legend Short Sleeve Tee
"Here's a great shirt for men too."
This shirt comes in so many colors and it has 6,800+ 5-star reviews.
WXQ Men's Fashion Sneakers
"These sneakers remind me of Balenciaga."
These sneakers come in 35 colors and they have 7,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lyaner Women’s 2 Piece Outfits
"This outfit makes me think of my daughter Alexia [Umansky]. This is so something she would wear. It's a crop top with a skirt. This is so cute. Pair it with heels and a cute bag. I could also see Alexia wearing it with a cowboy boot or a bootie. Or a little sneaker or flat sandal."
This two-piece look comes in 20 colors.
Floerns Women's Ditsy Floral Plunge Neck Knot Front A Line Short Dress
"This is really cute. So spring, summery, feminine, pretty. I love this vibe. I love the colors. It's great to go out to dinner or for a vacation. This is super cute. I love that you can tie it at the waist and look snatched."
This dress has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
R.Vivimos Women's Long Sleeve Floral Print Retro V Neck Tassel Bohemian Midi Dresses
"This is something you would wear in St. Bart's. This is very Hamptons too. This dress is really cute with a flat sandal. Wear this on vacation. This is just something so Hamptons."
This dress comes in 35 colors and prints and it has 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Levi's Women's Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket (Standard and Plus Sizes)
"I always love a bomber jacket. I would wear this with a cute white tank top and jeans. This is really cute. I think this is a staple everyone needs in their closet."
This jacket comes in 33 colors in standard and plus sizes. It has 2,000+ 5-star reviews.
Wulful Men’s Stand Collar Leather Jacket
"This is great for the men out there. I love it open. It's a great color. It's one of my favorite colors. I love this color in everything. This is a great jacket for guys."
Kukoo Small Crossbody Bag
"I love a crossbody. This is really cute. This woven look is very in style. It's very Bottega. This color is very in. This is a fun green for spring."
Zimbagus Women Vintage Flap Tote
"This bag is so cute! What I love about this bag is that you can wear it with so many different color shoes. This is a great bag. You can use it with the gold bag or carry it by the short strap. It's structured with compartments. I love this. It's really cute. How spring is that with all these flowers?"
Lui Sui Women’s Acrylic Lip Shaped Evening Bags
"This purse was inspired by, perhaps, Lisa Rinna. It reminds me of her. This is such a cute bag." This bag comes in red too.
Astylish Womens V Neck Striped Roll up Sleeve Button Down Top
"I'm always in jeans and a button-down. You can also wear this with jean shorts or a mini skirt. My closet is filled with good, comfy button-downs. This is super cute. These colors are great. It's very soft and it doesn't wrinkle easily."
This shirt comes in 12 characters and it has 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kancystore Womens Button Down V Neck Tie Knot Front Tops
"I love that this ties at the bottom. This is a perfect go-to with everything. It's cute, pretty, and soft. It won't wrinkle easily."
This shirt comes in 21 colors and prints with 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lesore Womens High Waist Stretch Distressed Jeans Destroyed Denim Pants
"These jeans are great. I love the color of this wash. I love jeans with little holes in them."
These jeans come in nine washes.
Jessica Simpson Women's Shelbie High Heel Sandal Heeled
"These are Jessica Simpson platforms. My mom had a pair like these in this exact color when I was a kid. They are very, very vintage vibes. Even though these are high, you can run around in these and go dancing easily. These are very comfortable on your feet."
StoryCoast Oversized Square Sunglasses
"These are a must in spring and summer. These are so cute. They are so 'me,' right? They're really light. As some of you may know, I had my nose done. I don't like to wear anything heavy on my nose. These are really really light, which I really like. These are a really good price and these are showstoppers, if I do say so myself."
These come in a few colors and they have 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dokotoo Mens Button Down Long Sleeve Shirts
"This men's shirt is so great. I love that. It's very fresh, blue and white. It's comfortable, yet you look really put-together. I would love this on my husband."
Levi's Men's 501 Original Fit Jeans
"These are classic."
These jeans have 47,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sandbank Men’s Slim Fit Lightweight Softshell Flight Bomber
"This men's jacket here is a classic black with a silver zipper. It has a really pretty lining inside and pockets inside."
Reebok Men's Workout Plus Sneaker
"These are a men's classic white sneaker. These are perfect."
WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses
"These are classics. You've got to love these. You can never go wrong with these. Very pretty. A good go-to for the season."
These glasses come in seven colors and they have 10,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cnkwei Womens Casual Blazers
"I love a white blazer. It literally goes with everything. There are also a bunch of colors in there. I like that it's a little longer too, which is very much in style. I love that."
Geyoga 2 Pieces Women Wide Stretchy Cinch Belts
"Here's something everybody needs in their closet, these stretchy belts. It's always great to have these on standby. They just hold everything in. I love that they stretchy because they don't give you love handles."
Amazon Essentials Women's Slim-Fit Tank, Pack of 2
"Obviously, these are staples that we need to have all the time. I buy these over and over again for my daughters. I wear these with everything. Every. Single. Thing."
These two-packs come in different colors and have 21,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Luvamia Women’s Ripped Flare Bell Bottom Jeans
"I wore a lot of jeans like these during Season 1 and Season 2. Now, I'm going back to this look. I wear super super platform wedges under these, so I look way taller."
Vivianly Women’s Criss Cross Thong Slip on Stiletto Heel Sandals
"These are super cute. These go with everything."
