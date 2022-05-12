Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Kyle Richards Shares Affordable Self-Care Essentials

We included these products chosen by Kyle Richards because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kyle is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Could you use a little bit of extra time just to focus on yourself? If you feel like you're in need of a break, maybe you should shop for some beauty and wellness products so you can treat yourself to a much-deserved self-care experience. If you want to switch things up with some new products, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards recently shared some affordable essentials.
During a recent Amazon live broadcast, Kyle explained, "I went through my entire bathroom and said 'What are the things I really can't live without?' I brought only those things to the table today." Now if only we had that luxurious mansion bathroom for our own self-care rituals. Anyway, using the products that Kyle recommends is the next best thing.
Kyle Richards' Affordable Self-Care Essentials
AstroAI Mini Fridge, 4 Liter/6 Can AC/DC Portable Thermoelectric Cooler and Warmer Refrigerators for Skincare, Beverage, Food, Cosmetics, Home, Dorm, Office and Car,
"This is my new favorite thing. I can't believe it took me this long to start using this mini refrigerator. I always heard about keeping your creams in one of these. I got one for my daughter Portia [Umansky] for her birthday and I got myself one. This fridge is super cute and it comes in different colors. It keeps everything nice and cold."
This portable mini fridge has 22,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's available in five colors.
Floraison Unbreakable Stainless Steel Magic Cooling Beauty Facial Sticks
"A facialist pulled these cryo sticks out of the refrigerator. And, oh my god, [they] took my facial to another level. I put these in the freezer. You don't understand, guys. They feel like a miracle. Oh my god. Any puffiness or swelling that I had is completely gone. I can't tell you how good this is, guys. I cannot believe I've lived without these before."
These cryo sticks have 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
"I'm a really big fan of Peter Thomas Roth. Here are his under eye pads. You've seen me use these on the show. You guys have asked me about them. I don't know how we ever lived without these. I would never ever ever ever travel without these ever again. These work the best by far. The others are not as moisturizing or they slip off your face. These are great."
These patches have 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Newgo Cooling Eye Mask
"Put this in the fridge or freezer and then put this on your eyes. These are great for headaches too. This is just so relaxing. This gets all the puffiness down and it just feels really really good."
This mask has 12,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's available in several colors.
Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II
"I cannot say enough good things about this. I use this all the time with my moisturizer on top. I see a difference very very rapidly, let me tell you that. This has been around forever for a reason and they just keep improving it. This is something that's really important."
M-61 Hydraboost Cream - Ultra-hydrating and Nourishing Face Cream With Peptides, Vitamin B5 & Tamarind
"I put this on every night over my Estee Lauder serum. I cannot live without this. I notice such a difference in my skin with this. I can even put on makeup immediately after I use it. Makeup goes on perfectly on top of this."
M-61 Powerglow Peel- 30 Treatments- 1-Minute, 1-Step Exfoliating Glow Peel With Glycolic, Vitamin K & Chamomile
"This helps get rid of brown spots and it also helps really clean my skin. I use these on my hands too. These are really great and great to travel with."
Dayglow Hydro-dot, Acne Breakouts Hydrocolloid Patch, Pimple Patch, Spot Patch, 72 Count
"What took so long to invent these? These are so cute. And they're such a great idea."
EZBASICS Facial Cleansing Brush Made with Ultra Hygienic Soft Silicone, Waterproof Sonic Vibrating Face Brush
"This little tool is exfoliating. It's super easy to use and easy to pack. It's easy and convenient to exfoliate your skin and get your makeup off."
This comes in five colors and it has 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Evian Facial Spray
"This is the height of excess. The first person I ever saw who had this is my sister Kathy [Hilton]. This is great for traveling on a plane because you get so dry."
This spray has 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9300 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush
"This changed my life. Once you brush your teeth with these, there's no going back. It should come with a warning sign: you cannot brush your teeth with a normal toothbrush after this."
This comes in five colors and has 6,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nest New York Luxury Scented Votive Candle Set
"I like to make a bath a little bit of a ritual, which I think is important. I think it's important to take that time to wind down. Light some candles. These are my favorite candles. You'll see Nest candles all over my house. This comes in a set of six. People are always telling me my house smells so great, which is great especially since I have six dogs."
Inteye Bath Bombs Gift Set, 24 Handmade Fizzies Rich in Essential Oil
"When you are taking a bath, use these bath bombs. Look at how cute they are. They are adorable." These have 18,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sportneer Adjustable Ankle Weights 1 Pair 2 4 6 8 10 Lbs
"I have been putting these on my ankles. I have been doing leg lifts. I've been incorporating these [into workouts] really noticed a difference in my butt and my legs. You can take the little weights out to adjust how heavy this is."
Ouai Medium Shampoo + Conditioner Set. Free from Sulfates
"These are great products. They're really great. I love them."
There are different versions of this set for fine, medium, and thick hair.
theBalm Hot Mama! Shadow/Blush, Subtle Highlighter
"I've talked about this before. This is my blush. It's my go-to blush. And, by the way, it has a built-in highlighter. I've talked about this for years and years and years. Every time I work with a makeup artist, I say I'll use my own blush and they end up buying it too. It is this gorgeous coral, peach. It is so good. It's amazing.
Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish
"This is a lip gloss that I cannot live without. All of their colors are amazing. I can watch the show and name the shade of lip gloss I was wearing in different scenes. It's a lip plumper and a lip gloss. The texture is amazing. The shades I love are Sophia, Leslie, April, Tanya, and Christina, but I love all of the colors."
These glosses have 7,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Eyebrow Tweezer Set
"This is an essential we all need. It's a little mini package of all these different tweezers and little mini scissors. This is great to have when you travel and also to keep at home."
This set has 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
"I highlighted my hair and it got really damaged. People started telling me to use Olaplex. I had never heard of that because I never had damaged hair, to be honest. This is everybody's best kept secret. It's amazing. I use it all the time. This is such an incredible product for repairing damaged hair. It's an incredible product."
This product has 61,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap: 2 Pack
"These are great, especially if I have a mask on my hair."
These hair towel wraps come in sets of two, with 10 color combinations to choose from. They have 37,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
