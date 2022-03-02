Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Shares Spring Amazon Fashions Including Date Night Outfits

We included these products chosen by Lala Kent because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Lala is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

"I have boxes upon boxes coming daily from Amazon with new looks. I ball on a budget," Lala Kent shared during a recent Amazon Live session. That's a very relatable sentiment to most Amazon shoppers. The Vanderpump Rules star said, "I'm excited we get to talk about all my new obsessions that I found on Amazon. We are talking about all of my spring finds. It may not feel like spring is around the corner, but it is."

The newly single Bravolebrity shared some date night looks along with some outfits inspired by Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and her former co-stars Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder.