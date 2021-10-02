Elevate Your Fall Style With Kyle Richards’ Chic Amazon Fashion Finds

We included these products chosen by Kyle Richards because we think you'll like her picks. Kyle is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You don't need a massive clothing budget to have great style. There are so many pieces that can elevate your wardrobe without breaking the bank. Just ask Kyle Richards. I know what you're thinking: there's no way The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is shopping on a budget. However, Kyle is an avid Amazon shopper.
"I mix expensive things with inexpensive things. I think it's a cooler look anyway and the upside is you end up saving money. I really like that vibe," the RHOBH OG said during a recent Amazon Live session. The reality star said, "I'm going to be talking all things fashion and beauty for fall, from outfits to my favorite beauty products to accessories, and more."
Kyle remarked, "I'm excited to talk about my favorite things." And you should be excited too. She shared so many picks that are on-trend and reasonably priced, including "miracle" beauty products, must-have wardrobe staples, post-nose job sunglasses, and even some products that her RHOBH co-stars use.
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream SPF 30
"I get a lot of beauty questions and skincare questions. The most most most most important thing you can do is wear sunscreen. I don't like to wear actual foundation on my face, so I will wear a tinted sunblock. This is something that I found that I love so much. It is amazing. It comes in so many different shades. It has such great coverage and it has a little glow to it. I always get so many compliments on my skin when I wear this. It just feels light. You don't have heavy makeup on. I have my daughters all using this. It's my favorite favorite favorite product."
M-61 Hydraboost Cream
"If I were to pick one thing I couldn't live without out as a cream for my face, this is a 911 if it goes missing or if I run it. I cannot say enough good things about this stuff. I stumbled up on it a few years ago. I've been obsessed ever since. I put it on at night after I wash my face. I put it on before I put my makeup and sunblock on. It is my go-to. I have to have one in my purse, in my house, and it just has to be everywhere."
"It's amazing. It's a miracle. I feel like it really hydrates and plumps up my skin. It's a great cream because it doesn't roll when I put makeup on. I can't live a day without it."
EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
"Every girl I know is using this now. It comes in a regular cream and there's also one with a slight tint. It's a miracle. Once again, this is good to use under you're makeup and it won't roll. It feels so light. All of my daughters use this. All of the girls on my show use this. I was first introduced to it by a doctor and then I started seeing it everywhere. I cannot say enough good things about this. I use it in the clear and I also have one with the tint."
She's not the only one who loves this sunscreen. It has 20,200+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II
"This is one of my favorite products that I talk about a lot. This is a miracle. You put this on clean skin and it improves fine lines, dark spots, sun spots. It just gives your skin an overall glow. I've been using it for a long time. It's really amazing. You put it on at night and you really do see a difference the next day. Everyone I know loves this stuff. This is great for evening out your skin tone. There are a lot of different skin tones out there, but this is my favorite one."
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha- 2 Piece Set
"These are like new on the scene these past few years. At first, I used to think 'I don't really get what this is doing,' but it's an important tool to have. I keep one in my car and my purse. I even use it when I'm sitting in traffic. I keep it in my fridge sometimes too. You're supposed to push lightly and roll up. You will see a complete difference, it smoothes out under your eyes."
"When you're up late at night, traveling, or you're not sleeping enough, you need this. It really helps smooth out the lines and gets the blood flowing. I have no idea how it's such a miracle, but it really does stuff. It doesn't leave my side." This two-piece set has 22,700+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Nurse Jamie Healthy Skin Solutions Uplift Massaging Beauty Roller
"This tool was highly talked about this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills because of Sutton [Stracke]. This is the Nurse Jamie tool that we all love and use. I also put this in the freezer. We use this all over our faces. It has these little bumps and ridges, so it feels a little more intense. I put on a serum and use this with it too."
"Sutton started pulling this out every time she was gonna start crying on the show. Now, I think of Sutton trying not to cry, but it really rolls away puffiness. We do this all over our fave too. Ugh, I love this thing." Click here to learn more about this game-changing product.
Dermora 24K Gold Eye Mask– 20 Pairs
"The eye patches that you guys see me wear all the time, I'm actually out of them right now because I use them too much. I don't know who invented these things, but they're a go-to. I'll drive in my car and just wear them. I'll fly on a plane with them. I don't care."
"These are great if you don't sleep enough or if you're traveling or if you had a long night. These are the first thing I use after I wash my face in the morning. Those are amazing if you wake up with lines or puffiness under your eyes." To find out more about the other eye patches Kyle has worn on the show, click here.
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara
"I've used this mascara for I don't even know how many years, forever and a day. I don't like to wear lashes. If you want to look like you have lashes on, this is my go-to. It's amazing. Everyone I turn onto it ends up using it and never ends up going back [to their previous mascara]. I love the thick brush. The brush is key. I can reapply this product and keep reapplying to build it up. Makeup artists that I work with end up using this too. This is my favorite mascara."
This mascara has 42,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.
It's a 10 Haircare Miracle Leave-In Product
"I get a lot of questions about hair products. This is another one of my 911 emergencies if it runs out. It's an amazing product. I first got this product in a gift bag from some event. I've been using it ever since. I love this product. After I wash my hair, I spray this, especially on the dry parts that get the most damage from blow drying and styling irons. It really helps repair the damaged ends. It really makes your hair softer and smoother. It's a miracle."
"This is what I wipe my makeup off with every night. When I travel, I don't bring all my cleansers because I like to travel with just a carry-on. This is what I use. This is what all my daughters use. This is my favorite makeup remover wipe."
Crystal Mineral Deodorant Roll-On Body Deodorant With 24-Hour Odor Protection- Pack of 3
"This is my favorite deodorant. I'm very against using any deodorants with aluminum or any ingredients linked to health concerns. If you change over from a regular deodorant to this, your body will acclimate and you'll never need the other kind of deodorant again."
The Drop Women's Avalon Small Tote Bag
"I love this bag so much. I love the color. This is such a great bag. I love the way it closes up. It just goes on your wrist. You won't lose this. I love the color, very fall."
JW PEI Gabbi Bag
"My daughter Alexia [Umansky] bought this bag first. I ended up stealing it from her because I love it so much. It's the cutest bag. Can you see the pleating on there? It's so cute. I love this bag. It's very much a trend right now. And I love this color. We can still wear white after Labor Day."
Alexia and Kyle aren't the only people who have been spotted with this purse. Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Emily Ratajkowski have the same bag. It's also available in eight other colors.
Womens Boyfriend Style XXL Oversize Horned Rim Thick Plastic Sunglasses
"Oversized sunglasses, we all need them. These are great oversized sunglasses. They have UV protection. These are super cute. What I love about these is that they're very light. I had surgery on my nose, so I can't wear anything heavy on my nose. Even though these are oversized, they're very light."
You can also score these in 12 other colors. These shades have
Doubnine Tube Hoop Earrings Gold Lightweight Large Earrings
"Anyone who knows me knows that I always wear gold hoops. To me, gold hoops are a staple. These are great staples to have. Every girl needs a pair of gold hoops. These are great. They're light. They're the perfect width. Like I've said, gold hoops are a staple."
Fonyve Silk Feeling Scarf
"How cute is this? I love a scarf and I have so many scarves. I love the fabric and I love the print on this. This is great because the blue in this goes great with jeans. I will wear this tied around my neck, tied around my head, or I will even tie it on the handle of my handbag."
"This is great when you don't want to dress up. Just add this to an outfit and it automatically looks elevated." There are so many cute patterns to choose from. This scarf has more than 5,200+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Women Skinny Belt for Dresses- Set of 4
"These are key to have in your wardrobe, guys. These are stretchy belts that go over anything. I have them in every color. It's a set of four. It's just a great way to bring your waist in. it helps cinch your waist in.
Vince Camuto Women's Mckella Loafer
"I love these. These are very on trend right now. My daughter Alexia just got them. I love them with skinny jeans and a sweater, super cute. It's a great fall look and they're super comfortable. Vince Camuto makes super cute shoes for a great price. This is a fall must-have. And I like it because the heel gives me a little height."
Amazon Brand Goodthreads Women's Boucle Shaker Stitch Balloon-Sleeve Sweater
"I love wearing this color. This is one of my favorite colors to wear in the fall. I love this and it's super soft. This is another great basic staple to have. I love this with skinny jeans." It's also available in other colors.
Women's V Neck Waffle Knit Henley Tops
"A white shirt is always my go-to with jeans. This one is really soft and comfortable. I love the v-neck, so any cute necklaces don't go to waste. It's a great basic to have. It's a staple that I think is important to have. I really like this one a lot."
This white top is great, but if you're looking for more color, there are plenty to choose from.
Kirundo Balloon Sleeve Ribbed Wrap Chunky Knit Pullover
"Every time my friends see a sweater with a belted waist, they're always like 'this reminded me of you.' I always like to wear a sweater with a belted waist. Sweater weather is my favorite. This is nice to cinch your waist in if a sweater looks too bulky. I just like these neutral colors. This is really soft."
Logene Women's Sweater Dress Turtleneck Long Balloon Sleeve
"This is a sweater dress. You can wear leggings under it if you want, but I love this just with boots, knee-high boots. It's so soft. I love the color. This is the color I'm really into right now. It's really soft. I love the sleeve. This is just great, easy, comfortable, and you look put-together. It's pajama soft."
Jade Roper Tolbert included this same dress in her recent list of fall must-haves.
Milumia Women's Elegant Belted Pleated Flounce Sleeve Long Dress
"Here's a great dress for the holidays. Green is my favorite color. I would wear this with a low boot. I love the sleeves. It's a good thing to have for office parties or a holiday thing or if you want to go to brunch. It's a great staple to have in your closet for this time of year."
Hotapei Sweater Vest Women Oversized
"Look how cute that is! Exactly how it's shown here is amazing, with a white shirt. I love that! Isn't that cool? it's really cute." Just like Kyle, we are also loving sweater vests for fall.
Levi's Women's Faux Leather Belted Shirt Jacket (Standard & Plus Sizes)
"This is one of my favorite colors for this time of year. It's so cute with jeans. I love this color. It's such a rich color. Hermès always uses colors like this. This is such a great piece to have. This is a forever piece. It never goes out of style. You'll always have this. It's so chic and looks very rich."
This top is also available in beige and black.
Chouyatou Women's Essential Elegant Wear Double Breasted Mid Long Wool Pea Coat
"So cute. Love that! That makes me want to walk down Fifth Avenue in New York City. I love the color, camel. It's a great length. It's a closet. That's another forever piece that you'll always have in your closet. This is something that everyone has to have. It's so chic and elevated."
Uaneo Womens Casual Plaid Wool Blend Button Down Long Sleeve Shirt Jacket
"'Shacket' is a new word for me that I'm overusing lately. This is great when you want to wear a jacket, but it's too hot out. Sometimes, I'll just wear it with a tank top. My daughter got a pink one and my other daughter got a blue one. It's so cute. I love the fall colors."
Apperloth Faux Suede Jackets for Women
"The suede biker coat is super cute. It goes with everything too. Another great staple to have in your closet for the fall."
Blencot Casual Blazer
"Back to my favorite colors. This is a great color for all. I love it so much. It's making me want a pumpkin spice latte." Jade Roper Tolbert had this in her list of Amazon fall fashion picks too.
SheIn Women's Lapel Collar Coat Long Sleeve
"I love an oversized blazer with jeans and a low boot. Hailey Bieber does this all the time too."
MANGOPOP Women's Basic High Waist Faux Leather Bodycon Mini Pencil Skirt
"This is a great leather skirt. It's super cute. You can wear this with a blouse, long-sleeve shirt, sweater, turtleneck, whatever. This goes with everything."
GRACE KARIN Womens Casual High Waist Pencil Pants with Bow-Knot Pockets
"These pants are great if you want an alternative to jeans. It makes you look like you put in a little more effort. You look put-together. You can wear those with a cute sneaker or a bootie."
These pants have 10,800+ five-star reviews on Amazon.
Sidefeel Women High Waist Distressed Flare Jeans Ripped Hole Denim Pants
"I think all jeans are in. All jeans are OK. Whatever you want to wear is OK. There's no jean shaming here. I love these kind of jeans with a wider leg. The split side shows your shoe. I love to show off my shoe. These make my legs look longer. I'm really loving light denim right now. The lighter denim is definitely where its at."
If you're looking for more Kyle-inspired shopping, here's everything you need to know about the under eye patches she wore on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.