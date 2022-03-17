17 Stars Say They Use This Sunscreen With 22,900+ 5-Star Reviews: Khloe Kardashian, Emma Stone & More

If you're looking for more celebrity insights, here are some more recommendations.

Kyle Richards has recommended this sunscreen multiple times. Kyle said, "Every girl I know is using this now. It comes in a regular cream and there's also one with a slight tint. It's a miracle. Once again, this is good to use under you're makeup and it won't roll. It feels so light. All of my daughters use this. All of the girls on my show use this. I was first introduced to it by a doctor and then I started seeing it everywhere. I cannot say enough good things about this. I use it in the clear and I also have one with the tint."

Another time, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said, "This is an amazing sunscreen. It's so light and great for under makeup. I love that."

Addison Rae shared with Vogue, "After I do my eye cream, I go in with this EltaMD Skincare Sunscreen. Sunscreen is a super important part of skincare.... I actually got recommended this product from a friend of mine, Kourtney [Kardashian]. She actually gave me the one I use now. She told me about it and said it was really good for your skin. This goes perfectly under makeup and without makeup as well.

Kourtney Kardashian said, "Every day I put on sunscreen, whether it's rainy or sunny. I love the EltaMD sunscreen," per Vogue.

Lisa Rinna shared with Vogue, "Here's my favorite, EltaMD. I don't go downstairs until I put this sunscreen on. I love that this is tinted. Here's the thing, the minute you hit the windows and see the sun, it's gonna hit your face. I love this because it gives you that little bit of freshness. I want Harry Hamlin to think I look cute, which is always nice and I'm protected."

Hailee Steinfeld told Vogue, "I don't leave the house without this. I have one in my bag at all times. It's so important. I'd say the number one beauty type I've got from my mom is to wear sunscreen."

"It's so good. I absolutely love this sunscreen and I have super sensitive skin. It's the one sunscreen my skin will take happily. I honestly get scared to try a lot of skincare products because of how my skin might react. I have been using this one for so long now because it's the only one my skin seems to like. It is my absolute favorite. I love how it's tinted to give you a bit of a nice glow too," The Bachelor alum Rachael Kirkconnell said.

"It's really important to make sure we're keeping our skin super safe and protected from the sun. What I love about this one is it starts off white and it immediately rubs in clear," Maddie Ziegler shared with Vogue.

Amelia Hamlin advised "apply sunscreen vigorously" when she revealed that EltaMD is her sunscreen of choice.

"I really like this sunblock because it's tinted a little bit. This sunblock is the only sunblock I can use. Other sunblocks break me out," Nicola Peltz shared with Vogue.

Emma Chamberlain included EltaMD sunscreen in her Vogue beauty tutorial, remarking, "The last step of my skincare routine, sunscreen. I just recently started wearing it daily. Wear sunscreen, please. Don't be like me and start when you're 19 and you've already had too many sunburns to count on two hands."

"The EltaMD sunscreen is the only one I have ever used that doesn't break me out. Ever. It is the most incredible product, not expensive, and you don't have to wear makeup with it since it's tinted," Zoey Deutch revealed to Glamour.

The Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney shared, "I use Elta's SPF 45 and 55. I put it on every day, even in the winter. It doesn't clog your pores, and my dermatologist recommended it," per Glamour.