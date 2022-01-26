Kyle Richards Shares Amazon Winter Fashions & Beauty Must-Haves

We included these products chosen by Kyle Richards because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kyle is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We always love style and beauty recommendations from Kyle Richards. It turns out that Kyle's go-to influencer is Portia Umansky, her youngest daughter. During a recent Amazon Live session, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared some must-have winter beauty products that Portia introduced her to. She said, "I love this time of year except for the part where your skin gets dry, but I will share some products to help with that." We can all use some extra hydration right now, right?
She also shared some warm winter fashions, including pants that she and Lisa Rinna both wore on RHOBH and a coat that got her so many compliments that she lost count. Keep on scrolling to see Kyle's Amazon essentials and to find out why she loves each item.
NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer with Precise Temp Control
"I get a lot of questions about my skincare and it's something that's very very important to me. This is the Nano Steamer. It is a steamer for your face if you want to do a facial. This is one of my favorite, favorite things, guys, especially during this time of year. You can also use it as a humidifier. Sometimes, I just use it to keep my skin hydrated. I will have it right where it hits my face while I sleep. It really makes a big difference in your skin. It also comes with these little skincare tools."
This facial steamer has 23,300+ 5-star reviews.
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask
"Hydrating your skin during this time of year is the best, best thing you can do. It comes with a little spatula. This heavy moisturizing mask is always amazing. I love to use this time of year at night. This is a great moisturizing mask. I highly recommend it. It feels great."
This overnight hydration treatment has 1K+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kissio Lip Plumper Set
"This is a lip plumper and a lip care serum. Exfoliating your lips and wearing a lip serum makes a big difference. This is a great product, not only for hydrating the lps, but also for plumping them."
This set has two different products. Use the Minty one at night as a sleeping lip mask that softens and smooths your lips. Use the Ginger during the day to instantly plump up your lips. This set has 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion for Dry Skin
"This is a moisturizing lotion for dry skin. This generation really knows a lot because of TikTok. The life hacks that Portia has been teaching me from TikTok, I can't even tell you all of the,. Portia turned me onto this products. It's a really amazing product. It feels good on your skin, smells good, and I am fanatical about this. I put on moisturizer after every single time I shower. Without fail. That's a must must must."
This lotion has 53,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Zuty Fleece Lined Leggings
"These are fleece-lined leggings and they're great for colder weather. These have a pocket for my phone. These are great if you are always cold. I wear these in Aspen, sometimes even under my ski pants. They're warm and comfortable, so that's why I like to wear them. They have a great fit all around."
These leggings come in 10 different colors.
Lock and Love Women's Full Zip-up Yoga Workout Running Track Jacket with Thumb Holes
"This is a little jacket that would look great with leggings for working out. It has a little panel in the back so you don't get too hot. I wear this when I ride my bike. It comes in at the wait to make you look cute, comfortable, and put-together."
You can get this track jacket in 8 different colors. This one has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Original Tecnica Moon Boots
"This was on a lot of people's wish lists for Christmas and they were sold out everywhere. They're so fun. Look at how cute these are. I love these. My girls wanted these for Christmas. These are so cute. I love this color. They brighten up your outfit. The padding inside is so good, it feels like those mattresses that form to your body. They're really comfortable and really cute."
These boots come in nine colors.
Merokeety Women’s Winter Long Sleeve Zip Puffer Jacket
"This is the cutest color. This is the cutest puffer. It's super cute. I love this blush color. It's really really cute and it's really so comfortable. This color is just so pretty. I think it would look pretty on anyone. It's super cozy, cute, and I really love this a lot."
This jacket comes in 10 colors.
Anrabess Women Turtleneck Long Sleeve Knit Sweater Dress
"Let's talk about this cute sweater vest. I love it with boots, low boots or high boots. It's so cute. I love it with a coat over it and it just makes you look so put-together and it feels like pajamas. It's so so so soft. I wish you could touch it."
JoJo Fletcher included this in her winter must-haves list too. It comes in 17 additional colors.
Shoe'N Tale Women Stretch Suede Chunky Heel Thigh High Over The Knee Boots
"That dress would be so cute with these boots. I love an over-the-knee boot so much."
Lala Kent has these over-the-knee boots too. There are 27 colors to choose from. These boots have 8,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Chouyatou Women’s Big Notch Lapel Single Breasted Mid-long Wool Blend Coat
"I can't tell you how many compliments I got on that color and the length of the coat. We have this coat that is so pretty. I love this color. It's a long, cozy trench coat. This is just a classic piece that you can keep forever. It just goes with everything. It can be casual or dressy. I love this. That's a great great great color. It's one of my favorites."
This coat comes in 12 colors and it has 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pavoi 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
"These are great earrings. I love wearing a gold hoop. It's just my go-to and always has been. These are great. They're a great size. They are very light. I will never wear a heavy earring. They just go with everything." They also come in white gold and rose gold. These hoops have 25,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lala Kent, Paige DeSorbo, Kenya Moore, and Brad Goreski have included these hoops in their Amazon must-haves list.
Mangopop Women’s Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
"Here is a great, classic bodysuit. A white bodysuit goes with pants, jeans, a mini, skirt leather pants. It's a nice, light fabric that looks really pretty and forms to your body. It's comfortable. This is a great staple to have and you can wear this year-round."
This bodysuit has 25,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 20 colors.
18K Gold Moon Star Lion Evil Eye Pendant Necklace
"This necklace, I love. It has a gold chain and discs. I love these. I always wear these layered. This one has moons and stars on it. It's so so so cute."
This necklace has 9,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are many versions to choose from.
Levi's Women's Premium High Loose Jeans
"I always love holes in my jeans. These are great. They're Levi's, always a great choice. This is more of a wider, loose leg. They're super cute with boots or sneakers."
BlankNYC Multicolored Cardigan Sweater
"This is so so so cute. I love love love love this sweater. I think you're gonna love it too, guys. This sweater is so cute. Look at the colors. It's really really adorable. The sleeves are adorable. It feels so nice and has really cute colors."
Wildfox Women's Roadtrip Pullover Sweatshirt
"This is a simple, classic blue sweatshirt with inside-out vibes. I love it. It's so comfortable. I always buy from this brand, Wildfox."
Anrabess Womens Turtleneck Long Batwing Sleeve Asymmetric Hem Casual Pullover Sweater
"I have this turtleneck, an oversized turtleneck. It's super cute, cozy, and longer." This top has 15,000+ 5-star reviews and it comes in 30 colors.
Kenya Moore and Ashley Iaconetti have this top too.
Balleay Art Faux Leather Pants for Women
"I like to wear this turtleneck with either a skinny jean or black pleather pants. They're chic and easy to wear."
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Curvy Totally Shaping Straight Jeans (Standard and Plus)
"Here is some darker denim. To me, a darker denim always feels a little more dressed up than a lighter denim. These have stretch in them, which is key. I love jeans when they have stretch in them.
Sorel Women's Joan of Arctic Wedge II Boots
"These are super cute boots to wear with jeans, leggings, or whatever. They have a hidden platform inside, which is my secret to everything in life because I'm only five foot two. I love this color. They're really cute, very comfortable, and they have a great tread at the bottom. You need tread on your boots."
STQ Womens Winter Duck Boots- Waterproof Cold Weather Snow Boots
"Look at how cute these are. I love these. Look at the plaid print there. They're great for rain, snow, or just running around and wanting to look cute. Adorable. These are so comfortable. They're really comfortable. I really love these, guys."
These boots have 3K+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Retro Smiley Face Soft Plush Comfy Warm Slip-on Slippers
"Look at how cute these slippers are! They're so soft and so comfortable. I love these. I even wear slippers as shoes."
Zesica Women’s Long Sleeve Crop Top and Pants Set
"This set is so cute for when you are out and about, but they're comfy so I guess you could sleep in it too."
Kenya Moore, Kathy Hilton, Jade Roper Tolbert, and Lala Kent and have recommended this set too.
Spiritual Gangster Women's Perfect Terry Sweatpants
"I wore these last season on the show, so did Lisa Rinna a few times. A few times we showed up dressed twinning because these are just so comfortable and cute. These were sold out everywhere. They're so soft and they lay and hit just right. They're really cute and super soft."
Thermajane Women's Ultra Soft Thermal Long Johns Set
"These thermals are appropriate to wear under my ski-wear, but also just to hang out in. They are so soft inside. It's like silky on the outside and so cozy and soft on the inside. This just another classic. You could actually sleep in this too."
These have 21,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there a bunch of colors to choose from.
Ebmore Slipper Fuzzy Socks With Grips
"If you guys want to be home and cozy when you're not at work, put these on your feet. These have non-slip things on the bottom too. These are so cute and cozy. They make me not want to leave my house."
Trendoux Winter Gloves for Men Women- Upgraded Touch Screen Anti-slip Silicone Gel
"Gloves are a winter must-have. These have little sticky things on them because you know how you're always dropping your cell phone when you're wearing your gloves, these make it easier to grip your phone. These are great.
These gloves come 9 colors and they have 24,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Zesica Women’s Autumn Winter Long Sleeve Zipper Sherpa Fleece Sweatshirt Pullover
"How cozy is this shirt? Oh my gosh, you guys. I love being cozy and this shirt is so amazing. It's cozy on the inside and the outside. These are the kind of things that make you want to hug and be hugged. I love this and I love the color."
This fleece comes in ten colors.
Orolay Women’s Fleece Down Coat Thickened Winter Puffer Down Jacket
"I am in love with this jacket. Everyone loves this. It's a really big seller. It's so cute. The pockets are amazing." This best-selling coat comes in many colors and it has 14,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
This coat has also been recommended by Lala Kent, JoJo Fletcher, Paige DeSorbo, and Ashley Iaconetti.
Lanzom Felt Fedora Hat
"Look at how cute this hat is. You know I love a hat. I love them and I always have. I will never make any apologies for hats." This hat comes in 18 additional colors.
Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie
"A beanie is always cute. Green is my favorite color. It's super cute. It's comfortable."
This beanie has 93,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 29 colors.
Page One Womens Winter Ribbed Beanie
"These are always must-haves in winter. I love them. This is super cute."
This beanie comes in 23 different colors and it has 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fortree Cashmere Feel Scarf
"This is a super cute scarf with the fringe there. Adorable. I love the two-tone color. It obviously goes with everything."
There are 10 colors to choose from.
BDSX Large Puffer Tote Bag
"This is a large puffer tote. I love this. So cute! Look at all the colors this comes in. This is a great gift."
