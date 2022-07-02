Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Kyle Richards Says Her Signature Accessory is Just $8

We included these products chosen by Kyle Richards because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kyle is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG Kyle Richards understands the impact of a signature look. The Bravo star is known for her love of caftans. The blazer with jeans has become another one of her go-to ensembles. No matter what clothes she's wearing, you'll always catch Kyle accessorizing with some elegant hoop earrings.

Kyle described hoops as her "signature" during an Amazon stream. She insisted, "You just can't live through life without a pair of gold hoops." And, here's the best part about Kyle's style suggestion: it's actually a super affordable find. The hoop earrings that Kyle recommends are just $8. Plus, they have 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

Kyle also shared her Amazon must-haves for a comfortable flight, vacation dresses, swimsuits (with matching cover-ups), sandals, and beach bag must-haves. You may not be invited to the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, but Kyle's packing suggestions will make you feel like a Bravolebrity during your next vacation.