Dancing With the Stars' Witney Carson Urges Everyone To Use This Summer Safety Must-Have

We interviewed Witney Carson because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Witney is a paid spokesperson for EltaMD. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We all know about the importance of wearing sunscreen. Even so, it's possible to forget to put it on or reapply it throughout the day. Reminding yourself to do this quick task every day can make a big difference. Just ask Witney Carson. The Dancing With the Stars veteran was diagnosed with melanoma on her toe when she was just 19. Ever since, she has been very mindful of her sun protection, becoming a spokesperson for one of her favorite brands, EltaMD.

Witney told E!, "My partnership with EltaMD was such an honor. They do such amazing work and I'm just so excited to be working with them. Ever since I was diagnosed, sun protection has been very close to my heart. I want to raise awareness for the youth, that early protection is so important and detrimental to your health. Sometimes it can be life or death and it is completely preventable with proper sun protection."

She explained, "This campaign has been important for us to emphasize protecting all parts of your body, even your feet!" Witney shared her favorite sunscreen from the brand along with some additional summer essentials that she keeps in her beach bag, including this $8 mascara with 59,900+ 5-star reviews.