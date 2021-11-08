Shay Mitchell Breaks Down Her 58-Step Beauty Routine

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Wondering how celebs achieve such perfect skin? If you ask Shay Mitchell, it's through layers and layers of face masks.

The actor and entrepreneur recently shared her full everyday beauty routine in a video for Vogue, and there are quite a few steps. In fact, it's a 58-step routine that includes facial massagers, 24K gold breast masks and a lot of face masks.

"You're gonna see quite a few masks and the reason why I like them is just because I feel like they're very hydrating," Shay shared in the video. "I put them on, I don't have to think about it. I love the drama of it. I think they look funny and I like to scare people when I'm traveling or when I'm just at home."

Check out the products she uses in her everyday beauty routine below, and be sure to check the video out for yourself.