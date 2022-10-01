Adam Levine, Try Guys' Ned Fulmer, Ime Udoka and More Celebs Rocked by Cheating Scandals

As Adam Levine, Ime Udoka and The Try Guys alum Ned Fulmer are accused of being unfaithful to their partners, take a look back at the biggest cheating scandals that rocked Hollywood.

By Gabrielle Chung Oct 01, 2022 7:00 AMTags
BreakupsDivorcesCheatingAdam LevineCouplesCelebritiesBehati Prinsloo
Watch: Behati Prinsloo "Shocked" But Believes Adam Levine Amid Allegations

Love is patient. Love is kind. Love is messy.

Even some of Hollywood's most beloved couples aren't immune to rumors of infidelity and allegations of cheating. And while some romances endured the trials and tribulations of having a scandal play out in the spotlight, others dramatically imploded. And now it seems the entertainment industry is producing a whole new batch of relationship controversies.

Take Adam Levine, who has been accused of cheating on wife Behati Prinsloo with Instagram model Sumner Stroh. The Maroon 5 frontman denied having an affair as the allegations made their way online, but admitted he had "crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

"In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," he said in a statement on Sept. 20. "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make."

photos
Famous Athletes Caught Cheating

Likewise, Ned Fulmer—an original member of YouTube sensations The Try Guysissued a statement taking accountability after claims that he had cheated on his wife, interior designer Ariel Fulmer, with someone from his work surfaced on social media. After parting ways with his comedy group, the content creator confessed that he "lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship," adding, "I'm sorry for any pain that my action may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel."

And the YouTuber isn't the only one whose career has taken a hit due to a cheating scandal. Seven years into his engagement with actress Nia Long, Ime Udoka was recently suspended as head coach of the Boston Celtics after ESPN, citing multiple sources, reported that he had an "intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise's staff."

Following the announcement of his suspension Sept. 22, Udoka released a statement apologizing to players, fans and his family, saying he was "sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision."

Only time will tell if these relationships will be able to bounce back from the drama. For now, scroll on to see where other couples who faced a cheating scandal currently stand. 

Trending Stories

1

Why Scooter Braun Has “Regret" Over His Music Battle WIth Taylor Swift

2

Selena Gomez Asks For Kindness After Hailey Bieber’s Interview

3

Kate Middleton's Kids Had a Hilarious Reaction to Her Younger Pics

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck

The Elektra actress and the Argo star announced that they were ending their 10-year marriage in June 2015. A month after the bombshell news, allegations that Affleck had an affair with their children's nanny surfaced, prompting the Oscar winner to publicly deny the claims.

Garner later clarified that she and Affleck broke up long before the rumors, telling Vanity Fair in 2016, "We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny. She had nothing to do with our decision to divorce."

The Alias alum and the Oscar winner divorced in 2018 and continue to co-parent their three kids: daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel.

In 2021, Affleck rekindled his '00s relationship with Jennifer Lopez and the two wed the following year. Meanwhile, Garner has been dating businessman John Miller on-and-off since 2018.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Gleb Savchenko & Elena Samodanova

Shortly after announcing their split in November 2020, Samodanova accused her then-estranged husband Savchenko of cheating on her. Fans have speculated that Savchenko and his Dancing With the Stars partner Chrishell Stause were more than just friends, an allegation that both the dancer and the Selling Sunset star denied.

At the time, Savchenko responded to his wife's claims with a statement, saying, "My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing."

Savchenko and Samodanova—who share daughters Olivia and Zlata—finalized their divorce in October 2021.

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock
Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo

In September 2022, Instagram model Sumner Stroh went public with claims that she had a year-long affair with the Maroon 5 singer and that he was trying to name his soon-to-arrive third child after her. Levine denied having an affair, but admitted to using "poor judgment" adding that he "crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

In the wake of the allegations, Prinsloo stood by her man, with a source close to the couple telling E! News that the Victoria's Secret Angel is "upset but she does believe him that there was no physical affair."

Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images
Jesse James & Sandra Bullock

To the shock of many who witnessed her 2009 Academy Award speech dedicated to her then-husband, Bullock filed for divorce just months later because James allegedly participated in an 11-month affair with a tattoo model. To add insult to injury, the couple was simultaneously in the process of adopting a child, a boy named Louis.

Since then, the Miss Congeniality star adopted a daughter she named Laila and began a now-seven-year romance with photographer Bryan Randall.

On the other hand, the West Coast Choppers founder married pro drag racer Alexis DeJoria in 2013, but the two separated seven years later.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Nick Young & Iggy Azalea

Even after the couple decided to tough things out amid allegations that the NBA star cheated on the rapper, Azalea eventually called off their engagement in 2016 and admitted to catching Young on security camera footage with other women.

Since then, Young moved on, welcoming three kids with fiancée Keonna Green.

As for Azalea? She, too, became a parent. The "Fancy" hitmaker gave birth to son Onyx with Playboi Carti in 2020.

Lester Cohen/WireImage
Jude Law & Sienna Miller

At the root of this couple's failed relationship was yet another nanny scandal. In 2005, Law publicly apologized to Miller after news broke that he had cheated with his children's caretaker. The pair split the following year, but rekindled their romance in 2009 only to separate again in 2011.

The actor has since gone on to father more children (he has six total) with different women.

Miller got engaged to Tom Sturridge and welcomed a daughter with him in 2012. However, the actress and Sturridge split in 2015.

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images
Maria Shriver & Arnold Schwarzenegger

In 2011, fans of the longtime couple were shocked to hear that the actor-turned-California governor confessed to fathering a son, Joseph Baena, with the family housekeeper while still married to Shriver. The journalist filed for divorce months after the bombshell scandal broke, and a judge signed off on the final judgement of their separation in 2021.

Despite their split, Schwarzenegger and Shriver have maintained friendly relations and their son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, has even formed a friendship with Joseph.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Kristen Stewart & Robert Pattinson

Shortly after photos caught Stewart in the act with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders, the Twilight co-stars called it quits in 2012. Since then, both actors have sunk their teeth into other relationships

Pattinson and singer FKA Twigs dated for three years until 2017 and a year later, he began seeing Suki WaterhouseMeanwhile, Stewart went on to date several women—
including Alicia CargileSt. Vincent and Stella Maxwell—before getting engaged to Dylan Meyer in 2021.

As for Sanders, he and his then-wife, model Liberty Rossdivorced after 10 years and two kids in the aftermath of the scandal.

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage
Ime Udoka & Nia Long

Seven years into his engagement with the actress, Udoka was suspended from his role as head coach of the Boston Celtics for the 2022-2023 season after ESPN, citing multiple sources, reported that he had an "intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise's staff."

In response, Udoka took responsibility for his actions and said in a statement, "I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down. I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision."

 

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Hank Baskett & Kendra Wilkinson

The former Playboy playmate has said her husband's "naïve and gullible" nature led to an alleged cheating scandal in 2014. Though the pair initially tried to move on from it, Wilkinson—who shares son Hank and daughter Alijah with Baskett—filed for divorce in 2018. Their separation was legally finalized a year later.

David Cannon/Getty Images
Elin Nordegren & Tiger Woods

Following years as the golf world's biggest star, Woods' personal life came to a screeching halt in 2009 when he confessed to cheating on his wife and mother of his two children with multiple women. Despite seeking treatment for sex addiction, his marriage to the Swedish model dissolved.

Woods went on to date pro skier Lindsey Vonn for three years before their split in 2015. Two years later, the golfer went public with Erica Herman during the President's Cup tournament.

As for Nordegren, she welcomed a son with NFL star Jordan Cameron in 2019. 

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Tom Ford
Fergie & Josh Duhamel

Only nine months into their marriage, the actor faced allegations he had cheated on the Black Eyed Peas singer. Duhamel called the reported one-night stands "absolutely ridiculous" and Fergie admitted to Oprah Winfrey in a 2013 interview that the setback only made their relationship stronger. The Hollywood couple, parents to son Axl, ultimately split in 2017 after 8 years of marriage.

Duhamel went on to date actress Eiza González before tying the knot with Audra Mari in 2022.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Brandi Glanville & Eddie Cibrian

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star split from her husband of nine years and the father of their two children in 2009, after he had an affair with singer Leann Rimes on the set of the Lifetime movie Northern Lights.

Though Glanville spent years feuding with her ex and his now-wife, the drama between them has since seemingly subsided. As Glanville explained in 2021, "I think we both grew up a lot because obviously, it was a decade of fighting."

Getty Images
Ned & Ariel Fulmer

Ned, an original member of The Try Guys, parted ways from the popular YouTube comedy group in September 2022 amid rumors that he had cheated on his wife Ariel with someone from his workplace. In a statement released shortly after his departure, the content creator admitted to having a "consensual workplace relationship" and issued an apology "for any pain that my action may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel."

Ariel, who shares two young sons with Ned, shared in a statement of her own, "Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids."

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Chevrolet Volt
Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott

Fans of the True Tori know the couple's roller coaster romance was brought to a head when her husband cheated on her in 2013 while working in Canada. Though the couple, who share five children together, initially moved past the scandal, speculations over trouble in paradise have surfaced in recent years.

In November 2021, a source close to Spelling told E! News, "The marriage is over and has been for a very long time now."

RJ Capak/WireImage
Christie Brinkley & Peter Cook

Amid nasty divorce proceedings and a custody battle over their children, Cook admitted to having an affair with his 18-year-old assistant. His divorce with Brinkley was finalized in 2008 after a contentious two-year legal battle.

Brinkley went on to date John Mellencamp, but split with the singer in 2016 after one year together.

As for Cook, he found himself in another cheating scandal in 2014 when his second wife, Suzanne Shaw, accused him of being a serial cheater and issued an apology to Brinkley for not heeding her advice. Cook and Shaw divorced, and the architect got engaged to Alba Jancou in 2019.

AKM-GSI
Bill & Hillary Clinton

The Lewinsky scandal won't soon be forgotten, as a year-long "improper physical relationship" between the former U.S. President and White House intern Monica Lewinsky nearly cost him his presidency. Hillary stuck by her husband's side throughout the media firestorm that ensued and ran for U.S. President herself in 2016.  

Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images
David Letterman & Regina Lasko

In 2009, the Late Show host revealed someone was threatening to blackmail him with information that would've revealed his many extramarital relations with female employees on his show. Letterman confirmed the allegations, and issued an apology to his longtime partner and staff. Letterman and Lasko have remained together, and have one son. 

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for DuJour
Ramona & Mario Singer

After 20 years of marriage, the Real Housewives of New York cast member said goodbye after she caught her husband cheating on her. The reality TV star then turned lemons into pinot grigio, launching her own line of wine and getting involved with AOA Restaurant in the Big Apple.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Why Scooter Braun Has “Regret" Over His Music Battle WIth Taylor Swift

2

Selena Gomez Asks For Kindness After Hailey Bieber’s Interview

3

Kate Middleton's Kids Had a Hilarious Reaction to Her Younger Pics

4

Author Jordan Peterson Reacts to Olivia Wilde's "Villain" Comments

5

2023 Met Gala Theme Revealed