Adam Levine, Try Guys' Ned Fulmer, Ime Udoka and More Celebs Rocked by Cheating Scandals

Watch : Behati Prinsloo "Shocked" But Believes Adam Levine Amid Allegations

Love is patient. Love is kind. Love is messy.

Even some of Hollywood's most beloved couples aren't immune to rumors of infidelity and allegations of cheating. And while some romances endured the trials and tribulations of having a scandal play out in the spotlight, others dramatically imploded. And now it seems the entertainment industry is producing a whole new batch of relationship controversies.

Take Adam Levine, who has been accused of cheating on wife Behati Prinsloo with Instagram model Sumner Stroh. The Maroon 5 frontman denied having an affair as the allegations made their way online, but admitted he had "crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

"In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," he said in a statement on Sept. 20. "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make."