Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett Finalize Their Divorce

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv
by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Feb. 21, 2019 3:36 PM
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv
Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett's marriage is officially over.
A source confirms to E! News that a Los Angeles County judge recently signed off on the pair's divorce case.
Almost a year has passed since the reality TV star and Playboy model filed for divorce from the former football player in April 2018. At the time, Kendra cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split and listed January 1, 2018 as their date of separation. Both sought joint legal and physical custody of their kids, 9-year-old son Hank Jr. and 4-year-old daughter Alijah.
Much of Kendra and her ex's marital woes played out publicly over the course of their 10-year relationship, including an alleged cheating scandal involving Hank in 2014.
Last October, the 33-year-old revealed she had signed off on their divorce papers and was ready to embrace the next chapter of her life.
"Brutal," she tweeted at the time. "I gave it all i got. Truly did. Im beyond proud of myself!! Fought to save [it until] the last second. Oh well. Life goes on."
Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment
Since then, Kendra has chronicled her experience as a single mother with fans over social media.
"The depression is gone finally," she recently captioned a photo of herself last week. "Back in the light and feels good. I'm living a whole new life, very different but the kids and I are bonding more than ever. Have had to work extra hard to find stable grounds but we did it and back enjoying life again. Sometimes things happen for a reason."
And on Valentine's Day, the Girls Next Door alum made it abundantly clear that she's perfectly content on her own.
"No man, no love, no sex, no flowers and I'm f--king happppy. What the flying f--k. It is possible," Wilkinson tweeted.
Neither Kendra and Hank have commented publicly on the divorce finalization.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?