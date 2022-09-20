Adam Levine Says His Family Is "All I Care About in This World" While Denying Affair

Watch : Behati Prinsloo Describes Baby Dusty Rose as ''Heaven''

Adam Levine is putting his family first.



After an Instagram model said she had an affair with the Maroon 5 frontman in a Sept. 19 TikTok, the musician broke his silence in a statement posted to social media.

"A lot is being said about me and want to clear the air," the Sept. 19 Instagram post read. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

Adam, 43, who married Behati Prinsloo in 2014, shares two children with the Victoria's Secret model, Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4. The cheating allegations comes just days after Behati announced she was pregnant with the couple's third child.

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world," Adam continued in his statement. "To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make."