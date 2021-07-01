Brandi Glanville Says She "Really Wanted to Kill" LeAnn Rimes After Eddie Cibrian Scandal

Sometimes, things have to get worse before they get better.
While Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes are in a peaceful, friendly place today, it wasn't all diamonds and rosé. In a new op-ed for The Sun, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star looked back on the days after she found out Eddie Cibrian was cheating on her with LeAnn.
"Eddie and I got along great and had the best sex life. I was madly in love and felt like I had the perfect life," she wrote on July 1. "But like Martha Hancock, I discovered my husband was cheating when he was caught on camera kissing the new woman in his life."
Once video and photos made the tabloids, Brandi knew her marriage of 13 years was over.
"I asked him if he loved LeAnn. He said he didn't—he wanted to be with me forever and for us to go for counseling," she recalled. "Weeks later, I turned on the TV and there was this woman being interviewed on Access Hollywood saying Eddie had cheated on HER with LeAnn."
That woman turned out to be Scheana Marie, a waitress who ended up sharing her story with Brandi on Vanderpump Rules.
"I was broken. If I didn't have to take care of my kids, I probably wouldn't be here now," Brandi shared. "It was so public. Everyone felt sorry for me and wanted to hug me. But I wanted to punch everyone in the face. I couldn't turn on the TV without seeing something about them. LeAnn had taken over my life and I didn't have a voice anymore."
During her marriage to Eddie, Brandi welcomed her two boys, Mason and Jake. In her candid letter, Brandi recalled a moment when her youngest son was sitting on LeAnn's lap at a soccer game. What came next was an explosive reaction.
"I had this rage in my body. I really wanted to kill her," Brandi confessed. "I walked over to her, grabbed Jake and I looked at her and said: 'I will f--king murder you.' I didn't cope well. I was angry, I was drinking—chardonnay was my crutch. I was so mad at Eddie for blowing up our life together."
As the saying goes, time heals all wounds and if you ask Brandi, her relationship with LeAnn is in a much better place.
"I think we both grew up a lot because obviously, it was a decade of fighting," the reality star recently shared on the Hollywood Raw podcast. "I think our kids had a lot to do with it because the kids love when we're all together, and it's so obvious. They're so happy. They're giddy little creatures."
As for her relationship with Eddie, it seems a bit more complicated. "Eddie and I still squabble, but it's like the three of us are doing the parenting," Brandi shared. "It's nice to have a third person and she's usually on my side."