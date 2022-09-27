Ned Fulmer No Longer Working With The Try Guys After Admitting to "Consensual Workplace Relationship"

Watch : YouTuber Quarantine Routines: Jeffree Star, Try Guys & More

The Try Guys is moving on without Ned Fulmer.

On Sept. 27, a statement from the popular YouTube comedy group—comprised of Ned, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang—announced that the content creator "is no longer working with The Try Guys."

"As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together," the statement continued. "We thank you for your support as we navigate this change."

Further reasoning behind Ned's departure was not given, though news of his exit came after allegations that the 35-year-old had cheated on his wife, interior designer Ariel Fulmer, with someone working for The Try Guys' company surfaced on Reddit and made its way around social media.

Shortly after Ned's exit was announced, the YouTuber addressed the cheating allegations in a statement of his own. "Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship," he wrote on Instagram on Sept. 27. "I'm sorry for any pain that my action may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel."