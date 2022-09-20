Sumner Stroh Shares Cryptic Message After Adam Levine Denies Cheating on Behati Prinsloo

Watch : Adam Levine DENIES Cheating on Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo

Sumner Stroh is raising eyebrows with her latest post.

After Adam Levine—who's currently expecting his third child with wife Behati Prinsloo—came forward on Sept. 20 denying that he had an affair with the 23-year-old influencer, Sumner shared a cryptic message to her Instagram Stories, writing, "Someone get this man a dictionary."

After Sumner accused him of cheating in recent TikTok videos, Adam shared a statement to deny that he had an affair with the influencer, but admitted that he "crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

"In certain instances it became inappropriate," the Grammy winner wrote on his Instagram Story. "I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world," Adam continued. "To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."