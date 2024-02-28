The 61 Most Popular Amazon Items E! Readers Bought This Month- $1 Lipstick, Olivia Culpo's Picks & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
February was such a busy month for us shopping enthusiasts, picking Valentine's Day gifts, celebrating the Super Bowl, and nabbing major deals during Presidents' Day Weekend. There was so much shopping to do in such little time. Thankfully, Amazon has that super-fast Prime shipping, right? They really do have everything you'll ever need from beauty products to home decor to fashion and everything in between.
Throughout the month, you shopped til you dropped (staying within your budget, of course). Let's check out the most popular Amazon products that E! shoppers couldn't get enough of this month, including $1 lipsticks, hair growth hacks, affordable athleisure, and even some celebrity picks from Olivia Culpo, Kyle Richards, and Paige DeSorbo.
The Most Popular Amazon Skincare & Dental Care
- Best Bargain: Gold Bond Healing Hand Cream (
$6$4)
- Top-Rated Find: Crest 3D Whitestrips ($30)
Gold Bond Healing Hand Cream
Winter can be tough on my skin, especially the hands. As someone with eczema, this cream is a miraculous must-have. Trust me, once you start using it, you'll never go back. It has 22,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks- 24 Pairs
"Here are eye masks that you guys know I love. Look how cute they are in pink. The color is extra cute. This is a really cute gift too," Kyle Richards shared in her Galentine's Day shopping guide.
Lisa Rinna said, "I love eye patches. I think they're really fabulous. I use them all the time."
These eye gels have 14,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and they come in gold, blue, and pink. Celebs love these, Vanderpump Rules cast member Lala Kent and The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron recommended them too.
Shvyog Vitamin C Face Mask with Kaolin Clay and Turmeric for Dark Spots, Dull Skin
Brighten up your complexion and unclog your pores with a multi-tasking clay mask, which has 4,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper gushed, "This turmeric face mask is the goat I had several dark spots over the past years and most of my dark spots ARE GONE like magic it really works wonders."
Colgate Total Plaque Pro Release Whitening Toothpaste
Everyone keeps asking if I got my teeth whitened recently. Actually, I've just been using this plaque reducing toothpaste since June 2023. My teeth are so clean and sparkling white. It has 3,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen
"I initially just covered my face [with sunblock] for vanity purposes, not wanting to age. I had a scare years ago where they thought I had melanoma, but there was a mistake in the lab... Now, it's for all reasons, to protect from skin cancer and anti-aging. I cannot live without this product. Everybody I know uses this and loves this. You can put your makeup on top of it. I like the one with a little bit of a tint to it. This is the best product. Such a great product. I cannot say enough about that," Kyle Richards said in her Mexico packing guide.
This sunscreen has 13,400+ 5-Star Amazon reviews. It's a celebrity favorite with recommendations from your favorite stars. Recently, Kourtney Kardashian, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Witney Carson, Danielle Olivera, and Julianne Hough recommended this.
Dr. Frederick's Original Moisturizing Heel Socks for Cracked Heel Treatment
Melissa Gorga shared, "You need to get these moisture socks. Put lotion on your feet and slip in your little moisture socks. Check them out because they work. You definitely need the moisture socks."
Melissa's recommendation has 8,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patches for Nose Pores
Paige DeSorbo shared, "If you have not tried these, do yourself a favor and put it in your cart right now. Even if you think you don't need it, try it. This is for the nose. If you have blackhead or any pimples a little bit under the skin, it totally sucks them out. I feel like the nose one is the one I was the most amazed by. I even put this on my boyfriend the other night and he was obsessed with this. They're so easy to sleep in. You don't even feel it."
Paige's pick has 8,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool 12 Pack
Alix Earle recommended this affordable dermaplaning set. Use this multipurpose tool to remove unwanted facial hair, exfoliate skin, and shape eyebrows. Amazon has three colors to choose from. These dermaplaning sets have 11,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nail-Aid Keratin 3 Day Growth Nail Treatment & Strengthener
Bring your nails back to life with this growth treatment that gives results in just 3 days, according to the brand. This affordable find has 31,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper raved, "THIS IS THE BEST EVER. MY NAILS WERE NOT GROWING AND CHIPING A LOT. THIS IS A MIRACLE NAIL-AID. MY NAILS HAVE GROWN LIKE CRAZY, NO CHIPPING AND THEY ARE HARD. DEFINITELY RECOMMEND IT."
Crest 3D Whitestrips
Paige DeSorbo said, "I've used these since high school and they're the best things ever. It's better than going to the dentist. This is my favorite."
Paige's pick is a top-seller with 47,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has also been recommended by Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, The Bachelor's Catherine Giudici Lowe, and Vanderpump Rules cast member Tom Schwartz.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Paige DeSorbo shared, "This just smells so freaking good. The yellow [scent] is my favorite. I feel like this is always a go-to."
Paige's pick has 20,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Other celeb fans include Selena Gomez, Olivia Culpo, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG Kyle Richards, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, and Real Housewives of New York OG Bethenny Frankel. Ludacris shared this is as a gift pick for his daughters. It has 35,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Neutrogena Body Oil Light Sesame Formula
Here's a product Paige DeSorbo learned about from her Summer House co-star Ciara Miller. Paige said, "She was always using Neutrogena body oil. It changed my whole freaking life. After you shower and everything, you just squirt it all over. Just rub it all in. It absorbs into your skin. Then, wait 5 to 10 minutes until you do your regular moisturizer. It [feels] like a baby's bottom."
This product has 27,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is a product you will use all the time. I adore this lip balm. It treats my chapped lips and this one container lasts me a long time, even if I use it multiple times a day. I make sure I never run out of this stuff, so I'm definitely stocking up while I can get it for 20% off!
This cult favorite product has 31,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and lots of celebrity fans including Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams, Alix Earle, Justine Skye, Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Brown, Kenzie Ziegler, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, Drew Sidora, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Serayah, and Ashley Haas.
Clean Skin Club Clean Towels XL, 50 Ct
Paige DeSorbo said, "You can rip them in half. You don't have to use the whole thing. I like to rip them in half because I like to pack them too. Dry your face and then you can wipe up the sink with the towel. I love this so much. It comes in a pack of 50."
You can use these to wash your face, dry your face, remove clay masks, and more. Reusable towels can easily grow bacteria and this is a great alternative. Paige's pick has 15,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Paige previously recommended these to Amazon shoppers and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna did too.
Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel
Paige DeSorbo raved, "This is probably my favorite Dr. Dennis Gross product that I've ever used ever. I love that you can get them on Amazon because it just makes my life so much easier. I swear by these. If there's one thing to get from all the skincare products that I have talked about today, buy this one. You don't have to do it every single morning. Ease into it. Do it every other morning. In a couple days, the texture of your skin feels so much better."
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask
Sydney Sweeney told E!, "When I first started using this product, I had soft, glass-looking skin. It's a life-changing product. I was like, 'Can I put this on my entire body?" I felt the same way, which is why this overnight mask has been a staple in my routine for years. It absorbs quickly and it delivers major results when I use it. Every. Single. Time.
"Hydrating your skin during this time of year is the best, best thing you can do. It comes with a little spatula. This heavy moisturizing mask is always amazing. I love to use this time of year at night. This is a great moisturizing mask. I highly recommend it. It feels great," Kyle shared in her roundup of winter must-haves.
It has 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and a devoted TikTok fandom.
Dermora Golden Glow Under Eye Patches
These are such a great deal and they're amazing. They are so hydrating and super refreshing. Once again, I highly recommend keeping them in the fridge. These help me diminish under eye bags and that ever-dreaded puffiness.
They're individually wrapped, which is ideal for travel. As an eternal bridesmaid, I think that these are great to throw in gift bags for bachelorette parties too. I can never get enough moisturization and I adore these oh so much. I'm not the only one who likes these. Lisa Barlow, Kyle Richards, and Cassie Randolph have recommended these.
The Most Popular Amazon Makeup
- Best Bargain: wet n wild Silk Finish Lipstick ($1)
- Top-Rated Find: Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara $5
wet n wild Silk Finish Lipstick
My For You feed on TikTok is full of people raving about the wet n wild Silk Finish Lipstick. Shoppers love it because it's incredibly hydrating, long-lasting, and beautifully pigmented. It's so popular that it has 26,700+ five-star Amazon reviews. Best of all it's only $1 and there are 22 shades to choose from.
Julep Eyeshadow 101 Creme to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick
Eyeshadow can be messy and time-consuming to apply (and clean up). Make your life a little bit easier with a mess-free eyeshadow stick. These are an Amazon top-seller and they always go viral. There are shimmer, matte, and metallic finishes in 53 shades. Shoppers gave these eyeshadow sticks 27,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
If you're struggling to narrow down. your choices to just one shade, you can get a 6-piece set instead.
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara
"I've used this mascara for I don't even know how many years, forever and a day. I don't like to wear lashes. If you want to look like you have lashes on, this is my go-to. It's amazing. Everyone I turn onto it ends up using it and never ends up going back [to their previous mascara]. I love the thick brush. The brush is key. I can reapply this product and keep reapplying to build it up. Makeup artists that I work with end up using this too. This is my favorite mascara," Kyle Richards raved.
This mascara has 54,200+ five-star Amazon.
Laura Geller New York the Best of the Best Baked Palette
"I was using this Laura Geller palette. You're supposed to be able to do everything all in one. So I did that and I was like, 'I like this.' Now, I am obsessed with this palette and I literally got so many texts from my friends being like, 'Can you send me that palette?' It's that good. If you think I'm glowing, it's because of this palette. It has everything," Kyle Richards shared.
wet n wild Color Icon Lip Liner Pencil
This is a budget-friendly lip liner that truly comes through with its rich, creamy formula that does not feather. My go-to shade is Brandy Wine. This liner has 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
wet n wild Mega Last Breakup Proof Liquid Waterproof Eyeliner
With a name like "Breakup Proof Liquid Waterproof Eyeliner," I was immediately intrigued. I haven't been dumped in a minute, but I do cry all the time and I can confirm that this eyeliner holds up. It comes in various shades of black, brown, and charcoal. This pick has 16,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Essence Volume Booster Lash Primer Mascara
Elevate your lash game to new heights with this innovative primer that adds instant volume and length to your eyelashes, creating the perfect canvas for your favorite mascara. Formulated with nourishing ingredients, including acai oil and mango butter, it not only boosts the volume and length of your lashes but also conditions and strengthens them over time, per the brand.
Shoppers gave this primer 22,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Maybelline New York Great Lash Washable Clear Mascara
Every woman needs a tube of clear mascara in her makeup bag. It's great for giving that natural "my lashes just look this" appearance, but it's also a great multi-tasking item. I use it to tame my eyebrows, lock in brow makeup, groom stray baby hairs and fly-aways, set false eyelashes, and to separate lashes before applying color mascara. No wonder 38,000+ Amazon customers gave it a 5-star review.
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore loves this mascara too.
DUcare Kabuki Foundation Brush
A good makeup brush can make such a major difference in how your makeup looks and how long it lasts throughout the day. Plus, it can help you get ready even quicker if you have to spend less time applying and blending your makeup. This brush is soft, dense, and amazing for blending and buffing. I love it for foundation, blush, contour, and bronzer. There are a few colors to choose from. These brushes have 25,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
Paige Desorbo shared, "I love this one. I had so many mascaras. I got rid of a lot of them. I kept this one."
Paige's mascara has 245,600+ 5-star reviews. This is a Charli D'Amelio favorite too. Paige previously recommended this along with her Summer House pals Ciara Miller and Hannah Berner.
NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Eye Pencil, Eyeshadow & Eyeliner Pencil
"This is another nice highlighter. It's a pencil and I can touch it up all day. It doesn't take up a lot of space in my bag. It's easy breezy. It's a very popular one now," Kyle Richards shared.
Technically, Kyle's pick is an eye makeup pencil, but it definitely works as a highlighter. It has 51,800+ 5-star reviews.
Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Pressed Face Powder Makeup & Setting Powder
Paige DeSorbo shared, "I've had this since high school. It's my favorite set powder. You can buy all your expensive Laura Mercier, Bobbi Brown, it's not gonna be like this one. This is the best pressed powder. It comes with a mirror. Throw that in your bag."
Paige's pick has 54,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Amazon has 36 shades to choose from.
theBalm Hot Mama!
Kyle Richards said, "This is my old tried and true. I will stock up on these because I get scared [they will sell out]. These are so amazing. It has a built-in highlighter. It's the color that looks best on me. It's a peachy coral. It's so pretty. I just haven't found anything better, so why change?"
Kyle shared this her "can't live without" product list, Mexico packing guide, and roundup of self-care products.
L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion, Natural Glow Enhancer
Paige DeSorbo explained, "All the Gen Z girlies are doing the tanning drops. I just don't think it will ever be me. I just don't think I'm a tanning drop girl. I would rather put a base on that's a little glowy. There's one really expensive one that I do love, it's Victoria Beckham. I'm not buying that every time I run out. This is truly the only one I think is anywhere comparable to hers. This one is a really good alternative to it."
Paige's pick has 24,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has been recommended by TikTok sensation Alix Earle and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow.
Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish
"I have an addiction to lip gloss. I love it so much. These are my favorites for well over a decade. I started wearing these 14 years ago. I like every single color. They work for everybody. I love them so much," Kyle Richards shared in her Mexico packing guide.
Kyle previously recommended this and so did Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers, Remi Bader, and Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson. Amazon has 50+ shades to choose from. Kyle's pick has 8,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss, Non-Sticky Lip Gloss
"This is another product that I love and it's inexpensive, NYX. This a great lip if I want a shinier look. These are great glosses. I put them over my lipsticks," Kyle Richards shared along with other "can't live without" beauty products.
This lip gloss has 76,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews
e.l.f. Power Grip Primer, Gel-Based & Hydrating Face Primer For Smoothing Skin & Gripping Makeup
Paige DeSorbo said, "You can't tell me anything about other primers unless you've tried this. I just need you to see how jelly it is. I love it. It's my favorite primer. It's so amazing."
Lisa Rinna shared, "I love this e.l.f. Power Grip Primer. I like that it just kind of puts a film on [the skin]."
Paige and Lisa's pick has 15,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has also been recommended by Jennifer Coolidge.
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Lash Boosting Conditioning Primer Mascara
This must-have primer preps and primes your lashes for maximum impact, delivering instant volume and length for a show-stopping look. The ultra-soft brush coats each lash from root to tip, creating a smooth base for your favorite mascara. Say goodbye to clumpy, sparse lashes and get lashes that are bold and beautiful.
Shoppers gave this primer 32,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Most Popular Amazon Hair Care
- Best Bargain: Wet Brush Shine Enhancer Paddle Hair Brush ($7)
- Top-Rated Find: Heeta Hair Scalp Massager (
$10$8)
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick
If you want a sleek ponytail, bun, or a half-up-half-down look, finish your style with some hair wax. The Samnyte Hair Wax Stick is the secret weapon you need to perfect your hairstyles. A little bit goes a long way with this one. When you're done styling, just use this stick to tame all those little hairs that are getting on your nerves. Your style will look neat, stay in place, and look shiny (not greasy).
This hair care essential has 27,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Plus, it has Alix Earle's approval.
Heeta Hair Scalp Massager
If you have a lot of product build-up, I recommend using this scalp care brush in the shower when you shampoo to gently work in the product. It is great to stimulate circulation, which is said to help hair growth too.
I've been loyal to this brush since 2021. The top-selling product has 112,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 23 colors. It has also been recommended by Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss along with Southern Charm cast member Madison LeCroy.
Marc Anthony Leave-In Conditioner Spray & Detangler
This leave-in conditioner is great to reduce split ends, detangle, and hydrate hair. This popular product has 36,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Its the best product I've found for my damaged hair. I have tried everything and nothing really worked till I found this holy grail for my damaged hair. I usually never write a review but this product deserves it!"
Wet Brush Shine Enhancer Paddle Hair Brush
"I love love the Wet Brush products. So so so so good," Kyle Richards said in her Amazon guide.
This top-rated brush comes in many colors and has 12,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
L'Oreal Paris Glossing Glaze
I'm all about having shiny hair, but a lot of the buzzworthy products are too pricey for me. This budget-friendly find gives me intensely glossy hair that lasts. I just shampoo as normal, rinse it out, then I spray the L'Oreal Paris Glossing Glaze. I leave it on for about 3-5 minutes before rinsing out and applying conditioner.
Nutrafol Shampoo, Cleanse and Hydrate Hair and Scalp, Improves Hair Volume, Strength and Texture
Paige DeSorbo shared, "I'm constantly on a hair journey. I'm always trying to have voluminous, amazing hair. This shampoo is so good. It's hydrating. It's for thinning hair and it visibly improves volume, strength, and texture— all the things you want shampoo to do. I'm obsessed with it. Now is the time to go on a hair journey."
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
"I highlighted my hair and it got really damaged. People started telling me to use Olaplex. I had never heard of that because I never had damaged hair, to be honest. This is everybody's best kept secret. It's amazing. I use it all the time. This is such an incredible product for repairing damaged hair. It's an incredible product," Kyle Richards explained.
This product has 96,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews, 542.4K+ Sephora Loves, and 2,600+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Slip Silk Skinnie Scrunchies (6 Scrunchies)
"These are the best, best, best hair bands. I like this because they're silk and they're not bad for your hair. I'm very neurotic about my hair. You want to use something like this. I use these in my hair and they're great," Kyle Richards said.
Amazon has these in six colors. These have 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Palmetto Oil For Hair Growth with Rosemary Oil
If you are struggling with thinning hair and wants luscious, voluminous locks, try this out. The Palmetto Oil for Hair Growth reduce hair loss, promotes healthy hair growth, and strengthens hair follicles, per the brand. Shoppers gave this product 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam, Topical Once-A-Day Hair Loss Treatment
Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam is a once-a-day hair loss treatment designed specifically for women. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula absorbs quickly into the scalp, making it convenient for daily use without disrupting your routine. Shoppers gave this product 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Most Popular Amazon Home Finds
- Best Bargain: Kppex Double Sided Non-Slip Rug Pads (
$34$5)
- Top-Rated Find: Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (
$12$7)
ROUUO Meat Thermometer
Achieve culinary perfection with precise temperature control when you use this advanced digital thermometer, which is 91% off. It is just what you need to make sure your meat is cooked to perfection every time whether you're grilling, roasting, or baking. It is a top-seller with 10,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Simple Modern 40 oz Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler with Handle, Straw Lid
Olivia Culpo said, "I absolutely love this tumbler. I love this particular color as well. This is 4.8 out of 5 stars and I'm not shocked. This really is the best ever. I know a lot of people are obsessed with the Stanley cup. It doesn't even compare. This is so much better. It's thinner, so it fits into more little cup holders. It's so snug into any car cup holder. I feel like the Stanley cups are so bulky. This is just so chic. It's the best. You have to get this. This is a non-negotiable. It will change your life. The colors are also so much better than the Stanley cup. Stanley cup colors are ugly."
"You need this. You don't know that you need it, but you need it. It also comes with a different top if you want to drink something hot. It keeps things hot forever."
Olivia's pick is a top-seller with 22,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. She's right about the cute colors too. Amazon has 31 to choose from in 2 sizes.
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin
Sleeping on a satin pillowcase is one of the best things you can do for your hair and skin. It protects your hair from frizz, tangles, and damage, according to the brand. It's also great for your skin because it doesn't absorb your moisturizers and serums like cotton pillowcases can.
There are 20 colors and 7 sizes to choose from. This product has 224,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This has been recommended by The Bachelorette alums JoJo Fletcher and Tayshia Adams along with Brad Goreski.
Bissell Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaner
I could not believe how quickly this little machine removed paint spots from my floor, grease from the kitchen, and self-tanner that stained the bathroom tile. I just put in some water, waited seconds for it to heat up, and all those problems disappeared in a instant.
This handy gadget saves me time (no more scrubbing for the win)! It prevents me from spending as much money on cleaning liquids since this only needs water. This product also helped my skin. Let me explain what may be a niche situation. As someone with super-sensitive skin, a long cleaning session often results in some allergic reactions or breakouts that take forever to disappear.
I could not be more obsessed with this product and I'm not the only one who feels this way. It has 17,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitchen Mama Auto Electric Can Opener
Olivia Culpo shared,"Here's an electric can opener. When I go through Amazon, I discover a lot. This is definitely something that I discovered because I never thought 'Oh, I need an electric can opener.' I'm just not really that kind of a girl, but then I saw the reviews and the videos that were kind of mesmerizing. I thought to myself, 'You know what, I actually do need this.' Maybe you will feel the same way."
This electric can opener comes in 4 colors and has 65,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Gorilla Grip Patent Pending 8 Pack Rug Gripper Pads
If you get annoyed by rugs that won't stay in place or keep flipping up, you need these gripper pads. They're sticky on both sides and they're easy to remove if you choose to redecorate. This top-seller has 16,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Olivia Culpo said, "I saw this and I was like 'Why don't I have this? This is the best idea ever.' This is the Fullstar Vegetable Chopper. This one of those things you don't know [is] going to change your life, but clearly [it does]. It has all these different attachments you can put on depending on what you want to chop and how you want to chop it. I'm obsessed with it. Worth every penny if you ask me."
Olivia's pick is a 4-in-1 product with 78,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hanycony Surge Protector Power Strip
This isn't one of those products that most people set out to buy, but when you see it, you're reminded of just how useful it is. You can never have too many outlets, whether you're hanging at home or traveling. This is an absolute must-have. This power strip has 29,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Upsimples Picture Frame Set of 5
Olivia Culpo shared, "This is a set of five frames— another Amazon beloved item. They look very expensive. I feel like gallery walls add so much to room. They're amazing quality. You would never know these were from Amazon. You would think they're from a really amazing home store. How chic. That looks so good."
These sets come in 10 colors and 18 sizes. Olivia's recommendation has 44,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kppex Double Sided Non-Slip Rug Pads
Olivia Culpo shared, "This was kind of random to me, but then I was like 'This is the best idea ever. Why didn't I think of this before?' Double-sided, non-stick rug pads. These are amazing. I just used them because I have rugs that are kind of turned up. I would put coffee table books on them and anything to kind of train it down. This is great for those rugs that stick up and look weird and also if they slip and you don't want them to move."
Olivia's pick has 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Don't miss this 85% off deal.
The Most Popular Amazon Athleisure
- Best Bargain: The Gym People High Waisted Running Shorts (
$27$20)
- Top-Rated Find: The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants With Pockets (
$30$25)
The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants With Pockets
"This is a classic black legging. I feel like the black leggings are just the most flattering and the most forgiving," Kyle Richards shared in her roundup of fitness must-haves.
Kyle's leggings come in 41 colors with sizes ranging from XS to 3X. Shoppers gave this style 47,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Trendy Queen Half Zip Pullover
Loungewear meets streetwear with this vibrant, teal sweatshirt. You can create. Zip it all the way up for a cozy funnel neck look or unzip it to showcase the collar and add some flair. It's made from premium fabric that exudes high-quality and style.
It comes in 19 colorways.
The Gym People Womens High Waisted Running Shorts
Enhance your workout experience with these high-waisted running shorts. It's thoughtfully designed for maximum performance and style. These shorts have a flattering high-waisted fit and a built-in mesh liner for added support and breathability. There are zipper pockets to keep your essentials secure while you're on the run. They're crafted from quick-dry fabric that wicks away sweat to keep you cool and comfortable throughout your gym session.
Shoppers gave these shorts 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 19 colorways.
The Gym People Women's Joggers
You'll adore these joggers made from smooth, lightweight fabric. They offer unparalleled comfort and breathability, making them perfect for all-day wear. The relaxed fit and stretchy material give you unrestricted movement and maximum comfort. The pockets are an added convenience.
Choose from 19 colors. Shoppers gave these pants 15,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Gym People Womens' Sports Bra
Thanks to its longer length and flattering silhouette, this sports bra doubles as a tank top, making it a versatile addition to your wardrobe. Whether you're flowing through yoga poses, running errands, or layering up for a casual everyday look, this bra has you covered.
Choose from 28 colors with sizes up to 3X. It has 27,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Click here to sign up for a free 6-month trial.
If you are still shopping at Amazon, check out these beauty essentials recommended by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna.