Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss Reviews Amazon Bestsellers

We included these products chosen by Kandi Burruss because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kandi is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
"I am an Amazon fanatic. I am always ordering something from Amazon, everything from some clothing items to some furniture to some electronics to toys to kids stuff. You name it, I've ordered it," Kandi Burruss said during a recent Amazon Live session. That is a very relatable sentiment though. Shopping on Amazon is just too convenient.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member said, "I'm reviewing some of Amazon's bestsellers. So, I just think that I am the best person to give you my opinion on what you should check out from Amazon."
If you're wondering if the top-selling, highest-rated Amazon products are worth the hype, the Kandi & the Gang star is here to share her honest opinions.
TL;DR: here are the most popular items from Kandi's picks.
1. Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush- 83,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
2. Dr Teal's Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt- 47,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
3. O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream for Extremely Dry, Cracked Feet- 42,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
4. Chesapeake Bay Candle Scented Candle- 33,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
5. Olay Facial Cleansing Brush- 11,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
6. Szelam Digital Clock Large Display- 10,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
7. Your Smile Silk Like Scarf- 8,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
8. Vobaga Coffee Mug Warmer- 7,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
9. Zevro /GAT202 Indispensable Dry Food Dispenser- 5,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
10. EnriQ Booty Bands Fabric Resistance Bands- 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
11. Leinidina Women's Jogger Pants- 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Anrabess Women Crewneck Batwing Sleeve Oversized Side Slit Ribbed Knit Pullover Sweater Top
"This is a cute sweater you can just throw and and just be comfortable. It's real cute. You can roll up the sleeves if you want to."
This sweater comes in 28 colors and patterns. This top has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Caracilia Women Turtleneck Long Sleeve Knit Pullover Sweater Bodycon Mini Dress
"This is another one that I love. I like the sleeves and the shoulders on this dress. I love the dress. This dress does stretch. If you're full up top, this dress is for you. So many people love this dress. I give this five stars. I like this dress with boots."
This sweater dress comes in 18 colors and it has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has also been recommended by Kandi's Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Kenya Moore and Summer House star Paige DeSorbo.
Fisace Womens Pointed Toe Stacked Mid Heel Ankle Boots
"I'm telling you these boots are cute, OK? This is very comfortable and it looks so cute with the dress. I do understand why this is a bestseller on Amazon. You can hook it up with a lot of different things. You can wear it with anything honestly, jeans, a little skirt, it's cute, honey."
These boots come in 29 colors and they have 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Chelsea Boot
"I like to have a good boot in the winter. It's comfortable and I just like them. I personally love the boot. I understand why it's a bestseller. It's good for one of those chill jeans with jeans or leggings. These fit close to the ankle. Rock it out. This is just a cool leather boot. These come in different colors. Get you some."
Yesno Women Loose Swing Chunky Cotton Cute Sweater Vests Oversized
"This is just a comfortable sweater. You can wear whatever you want to wear underneath it. I love anything that's comfortable with pockets. This is me. this is chill. You can just wear a long-sleeve with it or wear it on its own with a bralette or bandeau underneath when it's hot outside. Ladies, this is also good during that time of the month when you're feeling bloated and you don't want to wear anything too tight."
Your Smile Silk Like Scarf
"Check this out. I don't know about y'all, but I need some good satin scarves. My husband does too. This is simple and nice. It's so cute. You can wear it out and about and dress it up or down with your outfits. You can even use it as a nice satin scarf to protect your hair at night."
This scarf comes in 45 colors/patterns and it has 8,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
"These are straight ankle jeans. We've been wearing Levi's since back in the day. This particular cut is a bestseller on Amazon. I love these jeans. Wear these with something real casual. Just throw this jeans on."
Leinidina Women’s Jogger Pants
"These are my favorite, OK? Check this out. These leggings are everything. They're super cute. They have pockets. They're high-waisted. These are jogging leggings. I plan on continually wearing these with different tops because they snatch the waist and make the hips look good. I wear them all the time. They're very comfortable, extremely comfortable. I rate these a 10 out of 10."
"When you find the right pair of leggings, you need to buy a backup because these are perfection. You can wear these again and again. Get you two."
These pants come in 8 colors and they have 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Miabella 18K Gold Over Sterling Silver Italian Solid 3.5mm Flexible Flat Herringbone Chain Necklace
"They have these in different lengths and they are made in Italy. Bring back the herringbone chains. You can layer these up since they come in multiple sizes. These are cute and old school. It's everything and you can dress it up or dress it down."
Olay Facial Cleansing Brush
"There are things on the essentials list that I definitely feel like we all need. This is a facial cleansing brush and it comes with two brush heads. Brush that dead skin right on off. You have to try this."
This cleansing brush has 11,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dr Teal’s Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt, Soothe & Sleep with Lavender
"Put this in the bath or foot spa to get rid of crusty feet. It makes your skin soft. You put this in the bath and it foams up and it helps the body feel so good. It has lavender, which is soothing and it helps me sleep. It nourishes your skin. This is for the entire body, but put it in your foot bath. This is a five star product, which means it's a must-have."
This foaming bath product has 47,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream for Extremely Dry, Cracked Feet
"My homegirl Jamie recommended this. This is a foot cream for extremely dry cracked feet. Those of you who deal with cracked feet, get you some of this, baby. I'm telling you it will smooth them on out."
This cream has 42,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Joseph Joseph Nest Colanders Stackable Set with Easy-Pour Corners and Vertical Handle, 2 Pieces
"This is a stackable colander set with easy pour handles. It gets five stars from me because it's stackable. You need a good colander if you cook. This is a perfect item. Check that out. I highly suggest this for all of you out there that like to cook."
This set also comes in grey and it has 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jinri Hair Dryer 1875W, Negative Ionic Fast Dry Low Noise Blow Dryer
"You need a good hair dryer. This is it. It's everything. I also love matte finish and it has some great attachments. If you need one, this should be the one you get."
This hair dryer has 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush- Scalp Care Hair Brush with Soft Silicone Scalp Massager
"This brush is amazing."
This scalp care brush has 83,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 9 colors. It was also recommended by Kandi's co-star Kenya Moore and it was also recommended by Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy and our E! Shopping editors.
Szelam Digital Clock Large Display
"My son Ace [Tucker] loves this clock. He asked for his own clock. It's a simple, easy clock. It looks like a mirror. It has a stand."
This clock comes in multiple colors and it has 10,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Chesapeake Bay Candle Scented Candle, Balance + Harmony (Water Lily Pear), Medium
Kandi recommended this bestelling candle, which comes in so many different scents. It has 33,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
EnriQ Booty Bands Fabric Resistance Bands for Legs and Butt - Non Slip Cloth Hip Bands Elastic Workout Bands
Kandi recommended these resistance bands for working out at home/ when you travel. These are non-slip cloth bands that come in a bunch of different color combinations.
These bands have 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Zevro /GAT202 Indispensable Dry Food Dispenser, Dual Control, Silver
"This is my cereal dispenser. If you are tired of your cereal getting stale, please get you one of these. It looks really cute on your countertop too. Fill it with your favorite cereals. It keeps your cereal fresh and it looks cool."
This cereal dispenser has 5,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vobaga Coffee Mug Warmer
Use this coffee mug warmer from Kandi's list to keep your favorite beverage at your preferred temperature. Now, you don't need to rush through sipping your morning coffee. This coffee warmer comes in a bunch of different colors and it has 7,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dash Express 8' Waffle Maker for Waffles
Kandi recommended this waffle maker. It's easy to use, easy to clean, and it's compact to easily store. It comes in a few different colors and it has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Electric Nail File, Professional Pedicure Kit Manicure Set w/Storage Case
"My daughter Riley [Burruss] taught herself how to do her own nails when she went to school. She started her first year of college in a pandemic, plus she realized everything was expensive, so she does her own nails with this set. It has drills and it's perfect for you. It comes with all the bits. Perfect manicure kit."
