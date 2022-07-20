Selena Gomez Gives Fans a Glimpse at Her Morning Routine in New TikTok

Watch : Selena Gomez Shares Her Tips for Avoiding FOMO

Who says we can't copy Selena Gomez's exact beauty routine?

The Only Murders in the Building star just made it that much easier for us to mimic her glowy skin by sharing her go-to routine in new TikTok. Selena captioned the July 20 video, "Morning routine before make up!"

At the start of the video, the singer can be seen with bath towels wrapped around her body and her hair—seemingly fresh out of the shower. She then goes on to apply her favorite beauty products with Ariana Grande's song "In My Hair" playing.

Although Sel doesn't show off the name of every product in her AM routine, we do get a pretty good glimpse at some of them. For her hair, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum sprayed the UNITE Hair 7seconds Leave in Detangler evenly throughout her locks before brushing and pulling it up into a slick bun. To ensure for no pesky flyaways, Selena followed it up with UNITE's Smooth & Shine Styling Cream.

Next up: moisturizer.