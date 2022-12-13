Real Housewives Alum Bethenny Frankel "Mentions It All" With Her Holiday Beauty Picks

We interviewed Bethenny Frankel because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Bethenny Frankel is not a Housewife, but she always keeps it real. The Real Housewives of New York City OG has been sharing her honest beauty product reviews for months with her TikTok followers and now she's revealing her top recommendations for the holiday season. The ReWives with Bethenny Frankel host advised her fellow holiday shoppers, "Be creative. Take one simple gift and elevate it with great wrapping or chocolates."
The Bravo alum elaborated, "I always accessorize my gifts and I do over 300 gifts every year— I'm obsessed! I'm a miniature Candy Spelling with a gift room and a month's preparation and delivery." Bethenny and her daughter Bryn Hoppy enjoy the holiday season, with Bethenny remarking, "I love every part of it— ice skating, buying special ornaments with Bryn, the fires, the cooking, the shopping, Rockefeller Center, Radio City show, making gingerbread houses, gifts, and thematic clothing."
When this B picks beauty products, she never misses. Here are her recommendations for the holidays.
Bethenny Frankel's Holiday Beauty and Self-Care Picks
Nest New York Festive Scented Votive Candle Trio
"Nest candles and fragrance oils are a great gift and they've elevated their game."
This limited-edition set has 5.1K+ Sephora loves.
Monday Haircare Moisture Shampoo + Conditioner Set
"Monday has a great hair care gift box. The packaging alone makes it substantial."
Votivo Holiday Collection Soy Blend Highly Fragranced Home Décor Votive Candle
"Votivo has really beautiful gift sets this year that feel very high end."
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream
"Any combination of Sol de Janeiro is very fun and exciting as a gift."
This cream has 435.2K+ Sephora Loves and 26,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
BK Beauty Travel Brush Set With Pouch
"BK has a great makeup brush set."
Morphe 35O Supernatural Glow Artistry Palette
"Morphe has nice palettes and a cute small brush set as well."
RoselynBoutique Ice Roller and Redini Ice Globes
"Cryocicles or face rollers make for fun spa gifts."
This roller comes in eight colors and it has 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. These ice globes come in three colors.
Wet n Wild Crystal Cavern Collection Set, 15 Pieces
"Wet n Wild does the most amazing and fun collaboration gift boxes!"
Skin Gym Wrinklit LED Mask
"The Skin Gym Wrinklit LED Mask is fun and lightweight."
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro
"The Dr. Dennis Gross LED mask is fun and hopefully effective."
This mask has 40.2K+ Sephora Loves.
Nest New York Mini Perfume Oil Set
"I love the Nest oil fragrances."
Jo Malone London Mini Candle Trio Set
"I love upscale candles. I'm a major candle burner!"
Laurel Skin Day Balm
"The brand Laurel has amazing balms."
Biologique Recherche P50 Pigm Pigmented Skin Toner
"Biologique's toner is hands down the best."
Pixi Glow Tonic
"Pixi Skintreats have fun packaging."
Sephora Favorites Holiday Lip Set
"Sephora really does amazing gift ideas."
This set has 60.3K+ Sephora Loves.
Bethenny Frankel Holiday Gift Q&A
Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror with 21 LED Lights, Touch Screen and 3X/2X/1X Magnification, Two Power Supply Modes Make Up Mirror
E!: If you only had 2 days to get a beauty/self-care gift, what are you ordering from Amazon Prime?
BF: The beauty bag with mirror and light or a lighted glam mirror.
Bethenny's pick has 16,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and Tamera Mowry included it in her list of Amazon holiday gift picks.
E!: What is your go-to stocking stuffer?
BF: Lip trios, hair ties and fun nail kits.
E!: You're going to a white elephant gift exchange. What gift are you bringing?
BF: Jenny Patinkin's beauty kits, Dr. Jart mask packs, or Pixi masks.
Jenny Patinkin Carry-On Cuties Set
"One of Jenny Patinkin's beauty kits. All her stuff is about high-end with impressive packaging."
Dr. Jart Mask Sheet Set 6 Pcs Mixed with Pore Mask & Brightening Mask Comes in a Customized Gift Packaging
"Dr. Jart mask packs are phenomenal."
Pixi Vitamin-C Remedy Mask
"Pixi has a small bucket mask that looks like a pint of ice cream with a scooper."
