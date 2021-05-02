Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney & Ariana Madix Share Their Favorite Amazon Beauty Products

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Long before the world got into dermaplaning, Tom Sandoval was shaving his forehead, which caught some flack at the time, but the Vanderpump Rules star was definitely onto something. He has shared a lot about his grooming routine on the show throughout the years and recently he and his bestie Tom Schwartz went live on Amazon to get beauty and makeup insights from "warriors, if not mentors in the fight for beauty, youthfulness, and rejuvenation," as Sandoval put it. And, of course, he was referring to Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney.
They shared their favorite skincare products, beauty tools, and more, including a trifold light-up mirror with multiple magnifications, just in case you want to make sure your glam is reality TV-ready. Schwartz promises that you're going to love the bidet toilet attachment so much that you'll never want to use a bathroom without one. He also insists that he found "the best facial under $30," which Katie said is also a great product to "detox your armpits." If you're intrigued, just scroll through the list below to see what the Bravolebs had to say about their go-to products.
Sand & Sky The Australian Pink Clay Icons
Dishing on the 3-piece skincare set from Sand & Sky, Schwartz said, "It's awesome for detoxifying and refining your face and pores." Ariana loves "the little shovel that it comes with" for a mess-free application. Katie added, "It has a nice grit. You're gonna get a nice exfoliation. Get all that dead skin off." The trio has everything you need to transform your skin: the Porefining face mask (with application brush), the Flash Perfection Exfoliator for the face, and the Smoothing Body Sand. It even comes in a cute, pink carrying case.
Sand & Sky Australian Emu Apple Super Bounce Face Mask
Tom Schwartz said this moisturizing mask "feels amazing, refresh, and it's good stuff." Specifically, he shared, "It's good for plumping your skin." And who doesn't want hydrated, plump skin?
Cover FX High Performance Setting Spray
Katie explained, "I feel like setting spray is really important right now because we're all wearing masks and you gotta set your makeup so it doesn't come off on your mask. Also, you want your makeup to last." So true. Additionally, this alcohol-free spray protects against pollution and locks your makeup in place for 24 hours.
Makeup Mirror Vanity Mirror with Lights - 3 Color Lighting Modes
Ariana revealed, "One of the things that I like to have is a lighted, vanity mirror. This is great to be able to see everything that you're doing and really illuminate and magnify everything so you know exactly what's going on." Schwartz interjected, "I like how it has multiple light settings." Sandoval appreciates the "different magnifications" of the trifold mirror, which Ariana agrees is "very important." This mirror takes makeup application to the next level. Just ask the 16,800+ customers who gave it a perfect, 5-star review. Get ready with this mirror and you'll feel ready for a Vanderpump Rules confessional interview.
IMAGE Skincare Image skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti Aging Serum
Ariana said that this is "one of [her] favorite serums to use." She remarked, "I love Vitamin C. It's really good for your skin. It's really good for anti-aging. It also smells really good." She uses it every day and so does Sandoval who credited his girlfriend for teaching him a lot about skincare.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Another product that Ariana uses every day is the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, which Katie described as "life-saving." Ariana shared, "It's a lip sleeping mask, so the idea is that you're going to use it while you're sleeping. But, here's the thing. I love it so much that I put it on my lips throughout the day just to keep them super moisturized." The product lasts a long time, with Ariana emphasizing, "You only need to use a little bit." She also insisted that it's "not shiny" and not a "gloss." Instead, it's just "super moisturizing."
HYPERFADE by ZitSticka, Microdart Patch to Fade Post-Zit Dark Spots- 24 Patches
Ariana "loves" these microdart patches "so much." She elaborated, "Something I deal with personally on a regular basis is after a zit, I end up a spot that takes forever and ever and ever to fade. What you do is you wipe off the spot. They're in little individual packages. You take it out and just pop it right on that spot and leave it there for as long as you want really." She revealed, "Tom steals it a lot," which he copped to.
Esarora Ice Roller for Face & Eye, Puffiness, Migraine, Pain Relief and Minor Injury
Ariana said, "You keep it in your freezer and when you take it out, this stays cold for a very long time. I'm somebody who deals a lot with puffiness and fluid in my face." Katie added that she ice rolls her face "every day" since it "helps bring down everything." Sandoval promises that using the roller in the morning "will really wake you up." The benefits just keep on going, Ariana shared that the tool is great to use to relieve a headache.
More than 8,400 Amazon customers gave the roller a 5-star review and Zoë Kravitz and Brie Larson's makeup artist uses this roller on the actresses. There are 8 different colors to choose from at Amazon.
CoverGirl Easy Breezy Brow Micro-Fine + Define Pencil, Soft Brown
Katie adores this brow pencil because "you don't need a sharpener" and it has a built-in spoolie to blend and create "hair-like" lines. Since she loves the concept of multi-use products, she even uses the brow pencil as an eyeliner sometimes.
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen
Katie declared, "The most important thing ever is going to be sunscreen. You have to use sunscreen and it should be the last step in your skincare routine. My favorite is Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen. I love this because it's fragrance-free. It's weightless. It's mattifying. I love the way my skin feels." Schwartz chimed in with "It's a little pricey, but it's worth it." Katie added, "You do want to invest in your sunscreen. It's super, super important to take care of your skin." She insisted it's "not sticky" and it's "not oily at all," promising "your skin will feel so so so soft."
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration Moisturizer for Face and Body
Katie gushed that the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream is "a godsend" because it's highly moisturizing, has clean ingredients, and is devoid of artificial fragrances. Another great selling point is that "you can use it on your face and body," which can't be said about many skincare products.
ILIA Organic Multi-Stick For Lips + Cheeks- All Of Me (Watermelon)
Katie remarked, "I feel like lip cream blushes are everything for the summer because they're so versatile and you can put them in your purse." During the demonstration she applied a bit of product on her cheeks, lips, and nose to achieve a monochromatic look.
Anthony Ingrown Hair Treatment
Schwartz admitted, "I get really bad ingrown hairs on my neck," which is why he relies on the Anthony Ingrown Hair Treatment. He also revealed that he's seen a reduction in redness. Men aren't the only people who could use this product though. We all get ingrown hairs sometimes.
Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray Bottle
Schwartz touted Poo-Pourri as "the most important product." He told the Amazon customers, "If I come to your house and I don't see this, I'm just going to assume you like the smell of poop. Do you want that? No." Sandoval said, "You just do a couple sprays before you go and do another when you're done" to mask unpleasant odors. Schwartz revealed that this product has "given [him] the confidence to go to the bathroom almost anywhere, even airplanes."
Veken Ultra-Slim Bidet
Even though it may seem intimidating to install a bidet attachment to your toilet, Schwartz reassures Amazon shoppers that it's actually "super easy." Katie said it only took her 15 minutes to get the job done. Sandoval agreed that it's a "game changer," before Schwartz said, "The only downside with these is that after you start using a bidet, you develop a superiority complex and you're gonna look at people and you're gonna say 'my butt's cleaner than that person's.'" He vowed, "You're gonna love it. Just get it."
Crest 3D Whitestrips Sensitive Teeth Whitening Kit, 14 Treatments
Schwartz began, "Everybody wants to feel more confident face to face. You want to put your best face forward. In my opinion, the fastest way to boost confidence is to whiten your teeth." He prefers to whiten his smile at home, explaining, "I hate getting it professionally done. It's time-consuming and it's super expensive." He swears by these since they don't irritate his sensitive teeth. Katie suggests whitening your teeth in the shower so you're not tempting to talk or drink during the treatment.
Aztec Clay Premium Mask Set by Etana Beauty
Schwartz said this set is his "favorite budget facial." The kit includes Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay, Bragg's Apple Cider Vinegar, a natural bamboo bowl, stir, scoop, brush, and a tote to store it all. It got more than 3,000 5-star reviews on Amazon Schwartz said the set "helps [his] acne and it makes your face look incredible. I would say it's the best facial under $30." Tom and Katie said it makes their skin "pulsate" and Katie mentioned that it's also "good to detox your armpits."
