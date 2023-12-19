Khloe Kardashian Is Entering Her Beauty Founder Era With New Fragrance

Watch : Khloé Kardashian Avoids NIP SLIP in Gravity-Defying Dress

Khloe Kardashian has a scent-sational new gig.

The Kardashians star recently announced she's venturing into the beauty world with a new fragrance line that will launch in the latter half of 2024.

"Doing the whole fragrance—picking the liquid, the color, the bottle—I've experienced before, but I'm in such a different place in my life now," Khloe told WWD in an interview published Dec. 18. "I'm older, I'm wiser."

For the Good American founder, creating a perfume this time around has been a lot more intentional.

"In business, I don't look to loan my name out to someone," she noted. "I'm really hands-on and controlling, which I take as a compliment, and this was the right fit."

Khloe—who partnered with Luxe Brands, the same company that creates Ariana Grande's namesake fragrances—revealed the type of scents fans can expect from her upcoming line.

"I love for a scent to be classic and for you to be captivated by it," the reality TV star shared. "I like florals, but with a musk so it's not super feminine, and clean [scents], too.