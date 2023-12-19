Khloe Kardashian Is Entering Her Beauty Founder Era With New Fragrance

Khloe Kardashian has a scent-sational new gig.
The Kardashians star recently announced she's venturing into the beauty world with a new fragrance line that will launch in the latter half of 2024.
"Doing the whole fragrance—picking the liquid, the color, the bottle—I've experienced before, but I'm in such a different place in my life now," Khloe told WWD in an interview published Dec. 18. "I'm older, I'm wiser."
For the Good American founder, creating a perfume this time around has been a lot more intentional.
"In business, I don't look to loan my name out to someone," she noted. "I'm really hands-on and controlling, which I take as a compliment, and this was the right fit."
Khloe—who partnered with Luxe Brands, the same company that creates Ariana Grande's namesake fragrances—revealed the type of scents fans can expect from her upcoming line.
"I love for a scent to be classic and for you to be captivated by it," the reality TV star shared. "I like florals, but with a musk so it's not super feminine, and clean [scents], too.
While her signature perfume has evolved over the years, so has her outlook on cosmetics. And it's a sentiment she believes has rippled through the beauty community.
"The audience is so aware," she explained. "The beauty world used to be mysterious and elusive, and through social media, we now let people into the beginning, middle and end."
She continued, "People can tell when you're just loaning your name to something, and that's beautiful because I am so hands-on and so are my siblings. We genuinely have to wear it, believe in it, love it and relate to it."
Of course, her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian are well versed in the beauty industry. After all, they've had their own brands since 2015 and 2017, respectively.
It's clear Khloe has not only been taking notes from her sisters, but she's doing her own research, too.
"We've absorbed so much knowledge," Khloe said of her family's businesses. "I have my own little focus group of people I can ask questions to."
Khloe isn't the only celebrity to enter the beauty space in recent years. Keep reading to see all of the stars who have released their own lines.